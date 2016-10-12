She spent blood, sweat, and money on 300 Barbie dolls

GIFT FOR IVY: Avid Barbie doll collector Marina Hobbs wants to find Ivy, the girl who left a note on a tree, inset.

MARINA Hobbs has spent plenty of cash and thousands of hours of work over a 10-month period to make her dream fashion exhibition.

She launched her exhibition, a Life Time of Fashion yesterday, which features more than 300 Barbie dolls.

The exhibition is a trip through the history of fashion and the iconic doll.

Mrs Hobbs made 70% of the outfits used in the collection, with other dresses and pieces original Mattel outfits.

It's set to attract young Barbie lovers and fashionistas alike, but Mrs Hobbs is hopeful to catch the eye of one particular Gladstone girl.

She wants to find "Ivy who wants a Barbie doll".

"About a month ago I spotted a little card on the Gladstone Goodness Tree at Spinnaker Park and it said something like: "Ivy wants a Barbie doll".

"I thought well this is perfect.

"I'd love to know who Ivy is so I can give her one of my Barbie dolls," she said.

Mrs Hobbs said the project had consumed her life since January, spending up to five hours a day, five days a week on researching fashion and creating outfits.

The high school relief teacher said her interest in Barbie started three years ago when she purchased "about a hundred dolls" from a Tannum Sands woman.

"I had three boxes of Barbie dolls and it was really just taking up space.

"I've had this idea fermenting in my mind for three years and I thought I either do it now or forget about it forever," she said.

A Life Time of Fashion exhibition is on display at Gallery 67 at Goondoon St until Friday, October 28.

For more information, or if you know who Ivy is, email 2dressbrb@gmail.com.