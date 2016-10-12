28°
BREAKING: Coles abandons Kirkwood shopping centre legal battle

Campbell Gellie
12th Oct 2016 3:14 PM Updated: 4:30 PM

AFTER submitting an application to build a Coles supermarket, service station and bottle shop in Kirkwood seven months ago, the retail giant has had to go back to the drawing board.

Coles wanted to build a shopping complex on the corner of Kirkwood Rd and Dixon Dr, directly opposite the existing Kirkwood Woolworths.

It would of, in the process, had another shop to bite into the $108.8 million Kirkwood market.

The Dixon Dr entry.
The Dixon Dr entry.

 

But those plans were shattered when Gladstone Regional Council rejected the proposal on July 27 due to planning regulations.

Coles didn't stop there, the supermarket giant lodged a court case with Queensland Planning and Environment Court on August 23.

At the time it was "disappointed with the council's decision" according to a spokesperson and since then has discontinued the court case.

Gladstone Regional Council chief executive Stuart Randle said he was confident the council would have won the court case because the original decision was based on planning conditions.

"The have withdrawn their appeal but it might not be the end of it," he said.

He said Coles had exhausted its options with this development application and it could submit another one, find another block of land or do nothing about opening up a new store.

In a statement released by Coles today a spokesperson said the company would continue to review its options on how it could best serve "the residents of Gladstone".

 

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  coles, gladstone, jobs, news, supermarket

'It never leaves you': He saved toddler Taipan victim

HELICOPTER crewman's grueling day at work.

