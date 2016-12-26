Coffee Club coffee as strong as their service

COFFEE Club's famous bean is proving as strong as their service.

Recently under new management, the cafe at the airport has been ticking all the right boxes.

Owner Donnella Merrett said despite the airport cutting flights this month, customers were still flying in.

"We've been going really well and had really good support,” Ms Merrett said.

Coffee Club at Gladstone Airport was taken over in May and Ms Merrett said they had been scoring top marks with their secret shopper results.

"We're there all the time and we have really good staff,” she said.

"We're privately owned and I'm a local who's grown up here, it helps I guess when it's your own business.”

Previously working at Rio Tinto for 10 years, Ms Merrett said she needed a break from the lifestyle.

Having lived through the ups and downs of Gladstone's economy, Ms Merrett is taking advantage of the market.

"The downturn is the best time to buy a business,” Ms Merrett said.

"You buy now while it's a bit cheaper and make it through.”

The store has about 10 local staff who follow the examples Ms Merrett said she sets.

Ms Merrett said she liked to make sure the environment was welcoming with the best service she could provide, with coffee for people who make the effort to stop by.

The majority of customers are passengers waiting to board their flights, but you don't have to be a flyer to be able to visit the cafe.

"We are open to the public who can have meals or coffee and don't have to fly out,” Ms Merrett said.

"We're seeing a lot more business people coming through where before there was so many FIFOs, there have been a lot of culture changes in the airport.”

Ms Merrett said she underwent intense training before taking over the franchise.

"Being a barista is completely new to me,” she said.

"I've really enjoyed it, getting to know everyone in the airport and Qantas and Virgin members, it's been a nice environment to join.”

The Coffee Club has been receiving "99 per cent and 100 per cent” on their secret shopper results.

"It's really good to come to a store where everything is done right, fast, nice, coffee tastes great, food tastes great and we're trying hard to tick all boxes,” Ms Merrett said.

"For the economy in Gladstone, we're going well.”