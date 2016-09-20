27°
Cocaine, ice, pills, drug cash lands $2000 fine

Ross Irby
| 20th Sep 2016 2:19 PM
FILE PHOTO: Gladstone Courthouse.
FILE PHOTO: Gladstone Courthouse.

GLADSTONE man William Tai Speers has been fined $2000 and has forfeited $1990 cash to the Crown after being convicted of drug offences and having cash from drug proceeds.

Before Gladstone magistrate Melanie Ho Speers, 38, pleaded guilty to four counts of drug possession - cocaine, ice, and 83 tablets that held 7.86 grams of pseudoephedrine and a 10ml vial of testosterone - having drug utensils and property suspected of being acquired for the purpose of a drug offence, having proceeds from a drug offence and breach of bail conditions.

In police facts put before the court by prosecutor Barry Stevens, the drugs and testosterone were seized from Speers, as were digital scales, on September 27 last year at a house in Gladstone. A meth pipe was also found.

Sergeant Stevens said that on December 4 Speers was caught with $1990 cash suspected of being from an offence of the Drugs Misuse Act.

Sgt Stevens said the possession of 83 tablets that held 7.86 grams of pseudoephedrine was the most serious charge.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said Speers instructed he had been clean for six months and was attending drug and alcohol counselling.

Speers was fined $2000, convictions recorded.

Topics:  cocaine, drugs, gladstonecourt, ice, pseudoephedrine

Local Partners

