What's open and closed in Gladstone over the Christmas break

PLENTY OF Gladstone shops are extending their trading hours in the lead up to Christmas to make sure they don't miss out on the shoppers' spending spree.

Some department stores are open until midnight on Saturday, just before Santa arrives.

But most cafes, supermarkets, stores, and department stores are closing for Christmas Day, with the exception of a few.

If you want your business added to this list, email the hours to this address.

SUPERMARKETS:

Woolworths: closed

Wednesday: 8am-9pm

Thursday: 8am-9pm

Friday: 8am-12pm

Saturday: 7am-6pm

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday: 8.30am-5.30pm

Tuesday: 8.30am-5.30pm

Normal trade after

Coles:

Wednesday: 8am-9pm

Thursday: 8am-9pm

Friday: 8am-12pm

Saturday: 7am-6pm

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday: 8.30am-5.30pm

Tuesday: 8.30am-5.30pm

Drakes Supa IGA, Toolooa Street:

Wednesday: 5am-8pm

Thursday: 5am-8pm

Friday: 5am-8pm

Saturday: 7am-7pm

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday: 7am-7pm

Tuesday: 7am-7pm

Spar Express Sunvalley:

Wednesday: 4.30am-8pm

Thursday: 4.30am-8pm

Friday: 4.30am-8pm

Saturday: 5am-8pm

Sunday: 6am-1pm

Monday: 5am-8pm

Tuesday: 5am-8pm

Nightowl convenience store:

24/7

Contributed

OTHER RETAIL:

Big W:

Wednesday: 8am-9pm

Thursday: 8am-9pm

Friday: 8am-Midnight

Saturday: 8am-5pm

Sunday: CLOSED

K-mart:

Wednesday: 8am-9pm

Thursday: 8am-9pm

Friday: 8am-11.59pm

Saturday: 7am-6pm

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday: 8.30am-5.30pm

Tuesday: 8.30am-5.30pm

Stockland shopping centre:

Thursday: 9am-8pm

Friday: 9am-8pm

Saturday: 9am-5pm

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday: 10am-4pm

Tuesday: 10am-4pm

Stockland Gladstone. Contributed

Pizza Hut:

Thursday: 11am-11pm

Friday: 11am-12am

Saturday: 11am-9pm

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday: 11am-9pm

Tuesday: 11am-9pm

Gladstone Fish Market:

Thursday: 8.30am-5.30am

Friday: 8.30am-5.30am

Saturday: 6.30am-5.30pm

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: CLOSED

SOMETHING FISHY: Gladstone Fish Markets owner Simon Whittingham has all the seafood you could hope for this Easter. Declan Cooley

Gladstone Camping Centre:

Thursday: 8.30am-7pm

Friday: 8.30am-6pm

Saturday: 8.30am-4pm

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday: 8.30am-1pm

Tuesday: 8.30am-1pm

Civic Video:

Thursday: 9am-9pm

Friday: 9am-9pm

Saturday: 9am-9pm

Sunday: 3pm-6pm

Monday: 10am-8pm

Tuesday: 9am-9pm

Puma Petrol Station Gladstone: 24 hours

24/7

The Shop at Miriam Vale:

Thursday: 5am-7pm

Friday: 5am-7pm

Saturday: 5am-4pm

Sunday: 7am-12pm

Monday: 5am-7pm

Tuesday: 5am-7pm

Drakes SUPA IGA Kin Kora:

Thursday: 7am-9pm

Friday: 7am-9pm

Saturday: 7am-7pm

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday: 7am-8pm

Tuesday: 7am-7pm

Craig's Bakery:

Thursday: 4.30am-6pm

Friday: 4.30am-6pm

Saturday: 4.30am-1.30pm

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: CLOSED

Puma Travel Centre at Calliope Crossroads:

24/7

Cath's Hair Studio:

Thursday: 7am-9pm

Friday: 7am-9pm

Saturday: 7am-7pm

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday: 7am-8pm

Tuesday: 7am-7pm

Silver Salon/the Barber Shop:

Thursday: 9am-7.30pm

Friday: 9am-5pm

Saturday: 8.30am-2pm

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: CLOSED

The Garage Barber Shop owner Rex Silver says Gladstone men are taking more pride in their appearances. Ebony Battersby

Hair Warehouse:

Thursday: 9am-8pm

Friday: 9am-5.30pm

Saturday: 9am-4pm

Sunday: CLOSED

Cafes:

Coffee Club Goondoon St:

Wednesday: 5am-4pm

Thursday: 5am-4pm

Friday: 5am-4pm

Saturday: 6am-4pm

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday: 7am-3pm

Tuesday: 7am-3pm

Rocksalt:

Wednesday: 6am-9pm

Thursday: 5am-9pm

Friday: 5am-9pm

Saturday: 7am-9pm

Sunday: 11.30am-1.30pm

Monday: 11.30am-9pm

Tuesday: 11.30am-9pm

Hogs Breath Café:

Wednesday: 11.30am-2.30pm/ 5pm-till late

Thursday: 11.30am-2.30pm/ 5pm-till late

Friday: 11.30am-2.30pm/ 5pm-till late

Saturday: 11.30am-2.30pm/ 5pm-till late

Sunday: 11.30am-1.30pm

Monday: 11.30am-2.30pm/ 5pm-till late

Tuesday:11.30am-2.30pm/ 5pm-till late m

Jamaica Blue Gladstone:

Wednesday: 7am-5pm

Thursday: 7am-5pm

Friday: 7am-5pm

Saturday: 7.30am-4pm

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday: Still to decide

Tuesday: Still to decide

Pizza Capers Gladstone Valley (still yet to confirm):

Wednesday: 11am-2.30pm/ 4.30pm-9pm

Thursday: 11am-2.30pm/ 4.30pm-9pm

Friday: 11am-2.30pm/ 4.30pm-9pm

Saturday: 11am-2.30pm/ 4.30pm-9pm

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: CLOSED