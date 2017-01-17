Gladstone business fights council after forced closure

THE Thai Takeaway Van, which was "forced" to close at its Philip St address by Gladstone Regional Council, has launched a petition to continue to remain where they are.



The change.org petition has been signed by almost 200 people.



It reads; "To recognise the Thai Takeaway Van as compliant with the regulations of being a mobile food vendor and not a permanent structure as outlined by the council, and therefore entitled to operate from 202 Philip Street, Gladstone".



Mayor Matt Burnett said if the business was permanently set up in Philip St then they needed to apply to be a Philip St business.



Thai Takeaway Van petition has gained 190 supporters.