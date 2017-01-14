Clinic helps skills grow

KIDS from three to 15 took to the Marley Brown Oval fields for a holiday rugby league clinic run by the Junior Footy Academy.

Yesterday's clinic gave aspiring young rugby league players the chance to harness and hone their skills under the watchful eye of academy director and former Central Comets player Walson Carlos.

Mr Carlos has more than 27 years experience in rugby league on multiple fronts, including time as a player, coach and administrator.

He played 28 Intrust Super Cup games for the Comets before knee injuries stifled his career, but has since been involved with the CQ Capras and the CQ NRL team bid.

The qualified primary school teacher runs the clinic with former junior representative stars Jack McLeod and Kalem Pacey.

"(The academy) is about getting the little kids into footy and giving older kids who are already playing something to do during the holidays,” Mr Carlos said.

"I really like getting the kids into it and this clinic is a great way to get them involved and started in rugby league and hopefully that starts their love for the game.

"It's good to get the kids out and about, especially with child obesity and other stuff like that going on.

"There's so much football talent that has come through central Queensland like Cameron Munster, Tim Glasby and Christian Welsch who play for the Melbourne Storm.”

Based in Rockhampton, the clinic has visited Gladstone for the past three years.

For further information on the academy visit www.juniorfooty academy.com.au.