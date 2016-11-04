City's park awarded with best garden in Australia

THE East Shores precinct is one of Gladstone's best attractions and now it has a big accolade to its name.

It was awarded the Parks and Leisure Australia National Award of Excellence in the Parks and Open Space category last week.

With its parkland, marina views, play equipment and waterpark, it's not hard to see why Gladstone Ports Corporation won the top prize.

GPC parks and recreation superintendent Graham Gambie has been looking after the parklands in Gladstone for the past 25 years and travelled to Adelaide to accept the award.

In that 25 years of service, Mr Gambie said he had seen the parklands expand from 12ha to 40 to 50ha, which had kept him "very busy”.

He said he loved the fact he could be involved in projects that provided social infrastructure for Gladstone.

"Winning the award was not so much about me but really everyone at GPC,” Mr Gambie said.

The East Shores precinct has won a string of other industry awards.