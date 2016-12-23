Gladstone's best Christmas lights display revealed

JUST like a 3D photo inviting you in.

That's how onlookers have described the dazzling Christmas light winner.

With about 50,000 lights painting the picture of an Aussie Christmas, winners Di and Dennis Kammholz didn't think they would stand a chance this year.

"We didn't think we'd have a shoe in this year," Ms Kammholz said.

"It's quite exciting and it's the second year we've won so we're quite thrilled because there are really nice displays."

Di and Dennis Kammholz winning light display.10 Glen Eden Drive Glen Eden. Mike Richards GLA221216WINNER

The pair won $500 from 4CC's Gladstone Lights Up competition, announced this morning.

Already planning their light display for next year, Ms Kammholz said they prize money will go towards more lights or "an extension on the shed to fit more in".

The stand out display features an Aussie theme from all things trains, to crocodiles to the classic greeting 'g'day mate'.

"On Christmas Eve Aussie Santa will come in shorts and thongs," Ms Kammholz said.

"When the children aren't there he'll have a stubby."

Bringing light not only to the street, the Kammholz have a wishing well for donations for the Pyjama Foundation.

Di and Dennis Kammholz with angel from the pajama foundation Hayley at their winning light display.10 Glen Eden Drive Glen Eden. Mike Richards GLA221216WINNER

Last night over $100 was donated, bringing the grand total to over $700.

"Thank you to everyone for voting and the donations, we're really stoked," Ms Kammholz said.

Wanting a break from winning, Ms Kammholz said it will be time to give someone else a go but that won't effect the planned light display.

"It will be bigger and brighter next year," she said.

"We were thinking of adding a Steve Irwin and adding a 'crikey' near the crocodile, maybe cont with Aussie theme and add a windmill and puffing smoking out of the train."

Di and Dennis Kammholz winning light display.10 Glen Eden Drive Glen Eden. Mike Richards GLA221216WINNER

Just like putting together a kids meccano set, the bright display is "neat and tidy" where the straight lines tell a story.

"The best bit is meeting everyone," Ms Kammholz said.

"We tend to have Christmas friends who we only see every Christmas when the lights come on."

Visit the winning Christmas light display at 10 Glen Eden Drive, Glen Eden.