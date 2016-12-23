30°
Community

Gladstone's 93 best Christmas lights displays revealed

Luke J Mortimer
| 22nd Dec 2016 4:53 PM Updated: 6:29 PM
Winners of Christmas Lights - Runner up $250 Glenn Butcher: 25 Katrina Blvd, New Auckland Photo Mike Richards / The Observer
Winners of Christmas Lights - Runner up $250 Glenn Butcher: 25 Katrina Blvd, New Auckland Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards GLA201213LIGH

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GLADSTONE HAS been lit up!

Here are the best streets and houses to go looking at Christmas lights between now and Saturday night.

If you aren't on this list, but want to be added, email us.

In total, there are 93 houses and streets on this map.

Let a family member, or friend, direct you and the family around town with this map. 

Barney Point

Moura Crescent, Barney Point

63 Sutton Street, Barney Point

Boyne Island

Chapple Court, Boyne Island

Coronation Drive, Boyne Island

17 Dennis Street, Boyne Island

28 Edward Street, Boyne Island

Surita Court, Boyne Island

18 Surita Court, Boyne Island

22 Surita Court, Boyne Island

Cnr Lenthall & Numalia Lane, Boyne Island - Riverstone

Calliope

26 Brown Street, Calliope

Gilcrest Close, Calliope

Sun Court, Calliope

Sunpoint Way, Calliope

13 Sutherland Street, Calliope

Tarrawonga Drive, Calliope

Carinya

Rosslyn Close, Carinya

Clinton

9 Aspland Street, Clinton

11 Col Brown Avenue, Clinton

96 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton

167JHickey Avenue, Clinton

8A Lakeside Place, Clinton

 

Gladstone

70 Auckland Street, Gladstone

50 J Hickey Avenue, Gladstone

5 Eugenie Court, Glen Eden

10 Glen Eden Drive, Glen Eden

Glen Eden Drive, Glen Eden

15 Joyner Close, Glen Eden

Reinaerhoff Crescent, Glen Eden

3 Stitt Close, Glen Eden

Kin Kora

2 Acorn Street, Kin Kora

17 Cedrela Street, Kin Kora 35 C3

25 Coolibah Street, Kin Kora

23 Franmaur Street, Kin Kora

27 Franmaur Street, Kin Kora

7 Gapparis Street, Kin Kora

16 Kin Kora Drive, Kin Kora

9 Lotus Street, Kin Kora

171 Philip Street, Kin Kora

173 Philip Street, Kin Kora

184 Sun Valley Road, Kin Kora

178 Sun Valley Road, Kin Kora

182 Sun Valley Road, Kin Kora

222 Sun Valley Road, Kin Kora

186 Sun Valley Road, Kin Kora

18 Waterson Street, Kin Kora

Kirkwood

Phelps Circuit, Kirkwood

13 Takoko Place, Kirkwood

New Auckland

1 Charlotte Court, New Auckland

Glasshouse Place, New Auckland

Jackson Court, New Auckland

Katrina Boulevard, New Auckland

South Gladstone

59 Agnes Street, South Gladstone

Albatross Court, South Gladstone

29 Clipper Terrace, South Gladstone

27 Clipper Terrace, South Gladstone

31 Clipper Terrace, South Gladstone

6 Coromant Court, South Gladstone

22 Dolphin Terrace, South Gladstone

31 Dolphin Terrace, South Gladstone

37 Dolphin Terrace, South Gladstone

24 Dolphin Terrace, South Gladstone

12 Dolphin Terrace, South Gladstone  

8 Egret Court, South Gladstone

6 Mallard Court, South Gladstone

Sun Valley

29 Archer Street, Sun Valley

27 Archer Street, Sun Valley 70 B3

36 Archer Street, Sun Valley 71 B3

30 Archer Street, Sun Valley

25 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley

8 Jooloo Court, Sun Valley 74 C3

23 Links Court, Sun Valley 75 B3

Maye Court, Sun Valley

Tannum Sands

Kylie Maree Court, Tannum Sands

Telina

96 Dixon Street, Telina

18 Michel Place, Telina

6 Michel Place, Telina

Phoenix Drive, Telina

24 Pioneer Drive, Telina

13 Scorpius Place, Telina

 9 Tenby Close, Telina

10 Venus Street, Telina

9 Venus Street, Telina

28a Winpara Street, Telina

22 Winpara Street, Telina

40 Witney Street, Telina

West Gladstone

37 Busteed St, West Gladstone

20 Busteed St, West Gladstone

23 Grayson Street, West Gladstone

39 Paterson Street, West Gladstone

Glen Eden

43 John Dory Drive, Glen Eden

More

Mallee Court

 

40 Wistari Street

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone gladstone region

'I'm blessed!': Mum's amazing gift after shocking ordeal

'I'm blessed!': Mum's amazing gift after shocking ordeal

HORROR YEAR for mum struck down ends with the best gift of all.

Shoppers on bargain hunt frenzy at Gladstone's Stockland

LAST MINUTE RUSH: Chris Hamilton and Juanita McCrae doing their Christmas shopping at Stockland Gladstone.

SHOPPERS are going a little more crazy than they did last year.

APLNG take huge sale drop in China deal

Five year China gas deal

Pauline Hanson: First Queensland, then the entire country

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson addresses the media during the One Nation candidates launch at North Lakes Golf Club, Brisbane.

“We’ve got potentially three elections in three different states.”

Local Partners

'I'm blessed!': Mum's amazing gift after shocking ordeal

HORROR YEAR for mum struck down ends with the best gift of all.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Shoppers on bargain hunt frenzy at Gladstone's Stockland

LAST MINUTE RUSH: Chris Hamilton and Juanita McCrae doing their Christmas shopping at Stockland Gladstone.

SHOPPERS are going a little more crazy than they did last year.

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

300 tradies line up for last Bechtel gear auction

TRADIE HEAVEN: Last Bechtel gear auction for the year.

Millions of dollars worth of pre-loved Bechtel up for grabs

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

CHANNEL Seven has taken urgent legal action to protect two of its network stars who have become embroiled in the sex scandal that struck the network.

  • TV

  • 23rd Dec 2016 8:26 AM

Ruby Rose, The Veronicas holiday in hinterland

Ruby Rose shared this snap from a Sunshine Coast hinterland retreat.

Hollywood and home-grown stars relax on the Sunshine Coast

Bieber indicted in Argentina over bashing and theft

Justin Bieber

A court in Argentina has indicted Justin Bieber

Doctor Who's festive special just the medicine for fans

Matt Lucas, Peter Capaldi, Justin Chatwin and Charity Wakefield star in the Doctor Who TV Christmas special The Return of Doctor Mysterio.

It’s back to the future as the Time Lords Xmas tradition continues.

Guardian Australia names CQ film as one of 2016's best

SUCCESS: Steve le Marquand and Claire Van der Boom in CQ film Broke, named in Guardian Australia's Top 10 Australian films of 2016

Broke named in Top 10 Aussie films for 2016

Shoppers on bargain hunt frenzy at Gladstone's Stockland

LAST MINUTE RUSH: Chris Hamilton and Juanita McCrae doing their Christmas shopping at Stockland Gladstone.

SHOPPERS are going a little more crazy than they did last year.

Lisa's tuning up for Christmas Eve carols tradition

Lisa Wilkinson and David Campbell pictured hosting Carols by Candlelight in 2015.

TODAY show swaps shift to host an evening of songs by candlelight.

FIRST-HOME FEVER

51 Wattle Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 2 $165,000

Tucked away in a convenience corner of New Auckland, a short distance to schools, local shopping and Harvey Rd Tavern is this little gem. Ideal for the first...

Peaceful Village Home

8 Butler Street, Yarwun 4694

House 3 1 2 $155,000

Located in the peaceful county village of Yarwun, this 3 bedroom home is perfect for the growing family or those seeking a quite village lifestyle. Located only...

HIGH PROFILE INDUSTRIAL SHED + YARD OPPOSITE GLADSTONE AIRPORT

Clinton 4680

Commercial :: High profile corner location :: Two street access with fully fenced ... Price Upon...

:: High profile corner location :: Two street access with fully fenced hardstand :: Well known location, the first shed when entering Callemondah :: Building Area...

DUAL LIVING ON OVER 9,000M2... ALL FORMAL OFFERS CONSIDERED

18 Morcom Street, Calliope 4680

House 6 2 3 Expressions of...

Bring the extended family. Bring the pets. Bring the motor bikes and horses! There is plenty of room for them all! If you are looking to accommodate the extended...

SURPRISE PACKAGE WITH PLENTY TO OFFER A GROWING FAMILY...PERFECT RENOVATION PROJECT...SUBMIT ALL OFFERS

38 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $345,000

If you're in the market for an affordable 5 bedroom home that provides multiple livings areas and is set up for teenagers then don't look at any other property. ...

EXCEPTIONAL PACKAGE ON ACREAGE

323 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 $475,000

On the market, this four bedroom home with two living areas an en suite and walk in robe as part of the master bedroom, is ready for you to inspect today. A...

THE PERFECT LIFESTYLE

10 Boundary Road, Beecher 4680

House 5 3 8 $1,260,000

Thoughtful design and the finest in finishes epitomises every square inch of this exceptional residence. This is undoubtedly, one of Gladstone's most exclusive...

SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE

31/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 $159,000

This large executive style townhouse is located in a resort inspired gated complex overlooking picturesque creeks in a peaceful atmosphere. Featuring 3 bedrooms...

ENTRY LEVEL UNIT WITH HARBOUR VIEWS...INNERY CITY LOCATION...PRICED TO SELL

1/141 Oaka Lane, Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $110,000

Looking for a unit with CBD conveniences and water views to the Harbour? This proeprty is priced to sell and won't last long at this price. To be sold with vacant...

FIRST HOME BUYERS DON&#39;T MISS OUT!

7 Streeter Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $160,000

RAINE and HORNE GLADSTONE is pleased to present 7 Streeter Street, Clinton to the market. Make your move now and don't miss the chance to secure this great first...

'Busier than the boom': Buyers swoop on massive price drop

TURNAROUND: Approvals for new homes and large-scale developments have plateaued after a rapid decline.

BIGGEST PRICE drop in years lures Gladstone buyers to bargains.

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!