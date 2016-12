This fire is still being investigated by QFES.

THE cause of a fire that gutted a vacant house on Christmas Eve is still being investigated.



The fire at the 33 William Street home began shortly after 10pm on Saturday.

There was nobody in the house when the fire began.



A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said it was still to be determined if the fire was suspicious.

A sign for real estate agent CQ Executive Properties hung at the front of the home.

The agency declined to comment.