Christmas Eve house fire in Gladstone CBD

Emily Pidgeon | 25th Dec 2016 2:30 PM

UPDATE

Police said the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called back to the house at about 8.15 this morning after it appears to have re-sparked.

Queensland fire investigators are still determining what caused the fire.

EARLIER

A vacant Gladstone CBD house went up in flames last night.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service received a call at 10.22pm to put out the house fire on 33 William Street.

Two fire trucks were called to the scene and police say they are unsure at this stage if the fire was suspicious or not.

Police said no one was evacuated from the fire and no one was injured.

The house appeared to be up for rent with fire damage to the front fence and most of the inside and front of the house.

