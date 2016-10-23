Chilly morning with temperatures dropping below average

YOU'D be forgiven for snuggling under your doona in central Queensland summer after today's chilly morning.

The temperature dropped to 15 degrees this morning, slightly lower than the minimum average of 17 for October.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, it was coldest at 10am, with a recorded temperature of 15.3 degrees.

It is expected to get slightly warmer throughout the day with a maximum of 23 forecast.

The clouds and rain are expected to stick around today and should clear tomorrow.

Tomorrow is forecast to be another chilly summer's day, expected to drop to 14 degrees.