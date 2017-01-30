'Chills down my spine': Reports of attempted abduction at Calliope

REPORTS of an attempted abduction of two children in Calliope has sparked interest in reigniting The Safety House program across the region.

While it remains unreported to the Gladstone police, a post made on multiple Facebook pages indicated two boys near Orange Rope Creek were approached by two people in a vehicle, who tried to get the children into the car.

Gladstone police said they were of the incident that that occurred last Tuesday, but as of 10am today, no one had made an official report.

The Observer understands the two children involved were not harmed and are safe, but the incident has parents in the area on edge.

Queensland's Safety House Association, which implemented the volunteer-run program of having "safe houses", folded in June 2014 due to a lack of volunteers.

Volunteers inside the designated houses, who had undergone background checks and stringent interviews, would contact police if alerted of a problem.

Safety houses were identified by a bright yellow smiling house symbol.

The Observer could not obtain comment from the association on the possibility of the program re-planting its roots in Gladstone.

But it raises the question about what residents can do on a local level, and the possibility of starting a separate child safety watch group.

A social media post detailing the idea had many residents offering their support, including Amy Kiffin who said the incident sent "chills down (her) spine".

"I am keen for something like this," she posted.

"...To think something like (that) lurks in Calliope."

Michelle Burke was also on board.

"Most of the kids know each other at the skate park," she commented.

" It would be good to know, if they are looking out for each other... If they see someone being harassed they can stick together and call police, which I'm sure they would do now anyway."

Worried mother Michelle Simonato said it took her a long time to allow her eldest child to go anywhere in the Gladstone region.

"I'm all for it, I think it's a great idea, " she commented.

"No child should have to go through what the boys did this afternoon."

State member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett have been contacted for comment.