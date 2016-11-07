Child's special birthday gift to wildlife rescue

KIND HEARTED: Azahri Loats, 8, asked for a different kind of present this year for her birthday.

AT EIGHT years old, most kids would be licking their lips in anticipation about opening up as many presents as possible on their birthday.

But turning convention on its head, Boyne Island State School student Azahri Loats, who turned eight last Wednesday, didn't want any presents on her special day.

Instead, she asked 20 of her party-going friends to bring a gift that could be donated to the Wildlife Rescue, Rehabilitation and Release Park.

Azahri's mum Amy Loats said it made her feel as "proud as punch” when Azahri asked for donations instead of presents just for herself.

Azahri, 8 (centre) with Ziggi Loats, 4, Charlie Sutton, 7, Zoe Morgan, 7, Evie McNamara, 7, Rosie Answerth, 7, Kyce Box, 8, Matilda Shea, 10, Jesse Shea, 8, Zakodi Loats, 9, Indigo Loats, 2. Paul Braven GLA061116BIRTHDAY

"At the start of the year for my other daughter's ninth birthday she asked for donations to the RSPCA and at the time I thought it was a wonderful idea.”

"Before we sent out the invitations (Azahri) just said that instead of asking for presents, could we ask for donations.

"It makes me really happy because they didn't even second guess it... they just did it off their own bat.”

To celebrate Azahri's birthday family and friends headed out to the Tannum Sands Hotel for its Family Fun Day.

When asked why she wanted to give to the park, Azahri said she hoped to be able to provide the animals with more food "so they could be happy”.

"I've always liked animals ... all of them are my favourite.”

Keeping the animal-loving theme going, both Azahri and her mum made a special "zoo” cake, which had shreds of coconut dyed green for the grass and a whole bunch of different animals positioned on top of the cake.

Azahri wasn't sure if she would do the same thing next year, but she said she was just happy to help out.