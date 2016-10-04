'Children to suffer': Mackay could reverse fluoride removal

THE Mackay decision to strip fluoride from its water, just weeks after a similar decision in Gladstone, could be reversed according to one of its councillors.

Councillor Laurence Bonaventura said he would not rule out the possibility the decision may be challenged.

When asked if the five councillors who voted against fluoride's removal planned to move a rescission motion at a forthcoming meeting, Cr Bonaventura would not rule it out.

"But it would be public pressure that would create that," he said.

"If the public pressure was there it would indicate to other councillors that possibly they should be looking at reversing the decision.

"I would like to think the public does become quite vocal, those with young children and young families.

"The next generation, they couldn't vote, they couldn't take part in any phone poll.

"But they're the ones who are going to suffer with the lack of fluoride in the water.

"Any decision can be reversed.

"There's no reason that decision can't be reversed. Simply, a motion to council (would need to be passed) for those that want to reinstate fluoridation into Mackay's water system is all that is required.

"And the staff would act on doing that.

"It's not a difficult thing, not difficult at all."

The five councillors who voted against removing fluoride - Ross Walker, Martin Bella, Kevin Casey, Ross Gee and Cr Bonaventura - would need the support of one more councillor for a rescission motion to get the reversal passed 6-5.