Man accused of Gladstone girl's abduction remanded

LOOKING subdued, a man accused of child abduction sat in the dock before a Gladstone magistrate.

It was his first appearance in court since being charged with the abduction of a girl aged 12 from a house at Clinton at 1am on September 25.

The 24-year-old, who is from Townsville and Mt Isa, did not apply for bail on serious charges that include entering a house by break at night, indecent treatment of a child and serious obstruction of a police officer.

He also faces unrelated matters, including charges of robbery with violence in Gladstone at 7pm on September 23.

Lawyer Mark Platt said the accused would not make a bail application. He sought a brief of evidence from police on the charges his client faced.

Prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said this would take some weeks.

In took less than five minutes and magistrate Melanie Ho remanded in custody, adjourning his matters to November 22.