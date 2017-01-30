32°
News

'Cheers d***head' defendant tells Mackay magistrate

jarred sferruzzi
| 30th Jan 2017 11:21 AM
A man could be charged with contempt of court after swearing at a magistrate.
A man could be charged with contempt of court after swearing at a magistrate.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAN who appeared in the Mackay Magistrates Court via video link on Monday found himself in hot water after he told the magistrate "cheers d***head" as he left the room.

Zachary John Hunt, 21, was facing the court from Townsville Correctional Centre on theft and driving charges, but now could find himself in contempt of court following his departing remark.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer had finished hearing the charges, had approved an adjournment and was excusing Mr Hunt when the exchange took place.

"Cheers dickhead," Mr Hunt said.

"What was that, Mr Hunt?" Mr Dwyer asked.

"I said cheers d***head," Mr Hunt said as he stood up and left the room at Townsville Correctional Centre.

Mr Dwyer asked for Mr Hunt to be returned immediately, but then remanded him to reappear before the court in person on February 1.

He said he didn't think he would accept an apology and there would probably be contempt of court charges.

Mr Hunt is charged with multiple offences including disqualified driving, failing to stop a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and four counts of stealing.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  contempt of court court damien dwyer editors picks mackay magistrates court

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

'Chills down my spine': Reports of attempted abduction at Calliope

'Chills down my spine': Reports of attempted abduction at...

REPORTS of an attempted abduction of two children in Calliope last week has parents in the region very concerned.

'Cheers d***head' defendant tells Mackay magistrate

A man could be charged with contempt of court after swearing at a magistrate.

A man could face contempt of court for his departing comments

GET IN QUICK: Jobs, jobs, jobs for Gladstone tradies

The Palm Lake Group is looking for a site supervisor.

A SURGE of jobs for Gladstone tradesmen has turned up on Seek.

'Criminal': Anti gas group investigation plea into APLNG activities

Lock the Gate has launched a petition calling for an investigation into safety and environment breach claims made against Origin Energy and its APLNG site at Curtis Island.

Lock the Gate wants a criminal investigation into APLNG compliance.

Local Partners

Gladstone mortgage repayments higher than average

Average mortgage repayment is $1950, 100 above state average

SIGN-ON: Registration details for 2017 sport in Gladstone

Alex McConnell, 7. RUGBY LEAGUE: Aspiring rugby league players had the chance to harness their skills in the sport by attending a two hour long clinic.

Sign-on details and information for winter sports in Gladstone.

ULTIMATE GUIDE: Where to celebrate Australia Day in Gladstone

Australia day at the Gladstone marina 2016. Kane Pjevac, 4. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

FREE Australia Day events

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Wheels are in motion for Adani's operational hub

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow are both excited following the Adani business meeting.

Businesses expected to hear from Adani today

Kim Kardashian West's stolen jewels melted and sold

Kim Kardashian West's stolen jewels melted and sold

Almost all of Kim Kardashian West's stolen jewels have been melted down and sold, except for her diamond engagement ring.

Arrival director disappointed by Amy Adams' Oscars snub

Director disappointed Amy Adams wasn't nominated for Arrival

Hollywood fires back at Donald Trump at the SAG Awards

Ashton Kutcher presents the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.

BUT Winona Ryder’s bizarre face-pulling steals the spotlight.

Geri Horner surprised she conceived naturally at her age

Geri Horner says it is a "miracle" she conceived naturally

Emma Watson's 'crazy demands' for La La Land

Harry Potter star made too many demands for La La Land

Nicole Kidman's shock frock at the SAG Awards

Nicole Kidman's bright and sparkling dress turned heads at the SAG Awards.

KIDMAN and Mel Gibson will find out their Oscar chances today.

Pamela Anderson as you have never seen her before

Pamela Anderson looked very different to the iconic CJ from Baywatch when she attended a gala this week.

She kept her make-up to a minimum at the illustrious event

PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA

59 Witney Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $330,000

NEW TO THE MARKET...PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA...FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY!!! Prepare to be pleasantly surprised with what this lowest brick home has to offer. Located...

TIME TO PURCHASE THE PERFECT STARTER.....PRICED TO SELL IMMEDIATELY

1/47 O'Connell Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $149,000

Looking to downsize or simply purchase your first home then look no further than this ultimate easy care, low maintenance residence, within easy walking distance...

SELLER HAS RELOCATED... FAMILY FRIENDLY DESIGN IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

13 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

It is rare that opportunities like this present themselves. Homes in this area of Gladstone are tightly held onto. Make the most of this situation. Don't miss your...

ABSOLUTE SURPRISE PACKAGE

151 PHILIP STREET, West Gladstone 4680

House 5 2 6 $339,000

Located in Philip Street, ideal for convenience with less than a kilometre walk to Stocklands Shopping Centre. With a great position established, you only need to...

Contemporary Unit with 5% Return

14/24 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 1 1 1 $115,000

This contemporary fully furnished apartment is situated in popular West Gladstone and within walking distance to the CBD, parks, sporting, hospital and more! The...

YOUR VERY OWN OASIS!

41 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 $370,000

Secluded behind beautiful gardens and set back on a large well maintained block awaits this beautiful home! Featuring 3 well-appointed bedrooms, a spacious lounge...

Fantastic Investment Opportunity!

Unit 407-408/66 Oaka Lane, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 2 1 $369,000

This opportunity represents Gladstone's best valued inner city apartment today, so you will need to act quickly to avoid the rush! What a fantastic property at a...

Get into your own pool this summer!

10 Saturn Crescent, Telina 4680

House 4 1 1 $249,000

This fantastic home in Telina has more to offer than meets the eye! The home features three bedrooms plus an office/fourth bedroom with a walk in storage cupboard.

Looking for an Island Escape?

26 Island Street Quoin Island, Gladstone 4680

Residential Land Have you always wished to have an Island Getaway..? This 1500m2 block ... Offers Invited

Have you always wished to have an Island Getaway..? This 1500m2 block is the ideal weekend getaway destination. Gladstone's elite have been using this Island for...

MAGNIFICENT ACREAGE HOME!

1 Monaros Court, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 5 $600,000

This very spacious sun-lit home is situated on a flat, level 2 and a half acre block in the peaceful suburb of Beecher. This well presented home features 4...

Coastal unit market on the rise

The Mooloolaba Esplanade is a changing landscape.

Sunny Coast offers blue skies for unit buyers

Top 10 newest rentals in Gladstone region under $200/week

WE COMPILED a list of the newest properties to rent under $200.

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

NOW SELLING: $1 billion retirement village officially opens

An artist impression of what the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield will look like.

Residents will start moving in this year

Adventures in paradise

Escape to your own tropical retreat in sought-after Little Cove

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!