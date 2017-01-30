'Cheers d***head' defendant tells Mackay magistrate

A man could be charged with contempt of court after swearing at a magistrate.

A MAN who appeared in the Mackay Magistrates Court via video link on Monday found himself in hot water after he told the magistrate "cheers d***head" as he left the room.

Zachary John Hunt, 21, was facing the court from Townsville Correctional Centre on theft and driving charges, but now could find himself in contempt of court following his departing remark.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer had finished hearing the charges, had approved an adjournment and was excusing Mr Hunt when the exchange took place.

"Cheers dickhead," Mr Hunt said.

"What was that, Mr Hunt?" Mr Dwyer asked.

"I said cheers d***head," Mr Hunt said as he stood up and left the room at Townsville Correctional Centre.

Mr Dwyer asked for Mr Hunt to be returned immediately, but then remanded him to reappear before the court in person on February 1.

He said he didn't think he would accept an apology and there would probably be contempt of court charges.

Mr Hunt is charged with multiple offences including disqualified driving, failing to stop a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and four counts of stealing.