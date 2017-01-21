Cheapest servos to buy your fuel today revealed

FUEL prices are still too high in Gladstone according to the state's peak motoring body.

But there are some service stations where you can nab a bargain.

RACQ's fair fuel price today is 131.0 per litre.

Most of Gladstone region's service stations are well over that price, with some tipping the 140.0 mark.

Here are the four cheapest places to buy fuel today, listed by RACQ's fair fuel price index:

Caltex South Gladstone: 123.0-127.9

Caltex Boyne Island: 128.0-132.9

BP Boyne Island: 128.0-132.9

Caltex Boyne River Benaraby: 128.0-132.9

The prices were correct as of yesterday afternoon.

The RACQ Fair Fuel Price is calculated on the price of oil and the Terminal Gate Price plus reasonable costs and margins.