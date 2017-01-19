Cheapest places to fill up your tank today in Gladstone region

WITH the current heatwave sweltering the coasts of Queensland at the moment, the thought of walking anywhere is far from ideal.

But residents may have to if they want to save some serious coin.

According to the RACQ fair fuel price charts, Gladstone petrol stations continue to raise the fuel prices, with an average of 131.5c a litre.

The cheapest place to fill your tank today is at Caltex South Gladstone with prices from 123.3-128.2c a litre.

But if you're not in the area, here's are your options in order of cheapest to most expensive:

2. Caltex Boyne Island: 128.3 - 133.2c a litre

3. BP Boyne Island: 128.3 - 133.2c a litre

4. Caltex Boyne River Beneraby: 128.3 - 133.2c a litre

5. Puma Banana Truck Shop: 128.3 - 133.2c a litre

The RACQ Fair Fuel Price is calculated on the price of oil and the Terminal Gate Price plus reasonable costs and margins.

In South East Queensland, the RACQ Fair Fuel Price accounts for the price cycle and provides an indication of what an appropriate Fair Fuel Price is for each day in the cycle.

Not all petrol stations participate in the RACQ Fair Fuel Prices.

For further details about how the service works, see the Fact Sheet.