Charged while trying to surrender gun to police after breakup

A GLADSTONE man going through a nasty breakup was attempting to voluntarily surrender his gun to police when they charged him for not securing it properly on the way to the police station.

The man, 28, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to not securing the weapon in his vehicle as required.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said the man arrived at Gladstone Police Station on December 3 and told police he wanted to surrender his Winchester 250 Rimfire rifle.

He told police it was currently in his ute and when they asked if it was stored in a lockable container, he said no.

Sgt Stevens said police went to the car and found the gun on the floor behind the passenger seat, clearly visible from outside the car.

He said it was law that a gun being transported in a car must be in a lockable container or locked in the boot, and a person must be in the car.

The accused man told the court he was unable to store the gun in his boot because he was driving a ute.

He said he hoped police could mind the gun until a friend of his was able to collect it.

He said he was in the process of breaking up with his girlfriend, and there was an application for a domestic violence protection order before the court later in the week.

"I thought the safest thing to do was just take the rifle to the police station," he said.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said it was a credit to the man he took it upon himself to surrender the weapon given the domestic violence order application.

She released him without punishment or conviction.