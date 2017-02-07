Fresh young apprentices score jobs at power station

FOUR fresh faces will learn their trade at NRG Gladstone Power Station courtesy of the plant's apprenticeship program.

Many hands on deck are required to keep the station's six boilers and three distinct chimney stacks running efficiently, so the GPS apprenticeship program provides a perfect pathway for future workers.

The station currently has 26 people at various stages of their apprenticeship on their books, and chose four fortunate young men to take part in the 2017 program.

Tomas Wright, Aiden Melville, Robbie Somerfield and Conner Smith were selected from more than 200 people to undertake an apprenticeship with the power station.

Gladstone Power Station acting general manager Nigel Warrington said the company looked to recruit locally for the benefit of the community.

"We've taken on four new starters for 2017 - two mechanical and two electrical - all local boys," Mr Warrington said.

"We have a mentor training program in place, so that the mentors are actually trained how to care for, and develop young workers.

"The apprentices work with fitters or electricians on the job getting real first-hand experience.

"They are very well-trained apprentices and sometimes they go off to other industries and businesses around Gladstone.

"Ideally, we'd like to retain them here when we can, but if we can't they certainly become very good workers for other industries."