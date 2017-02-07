33°
News

Fresh young apprentices score jobs at power station

MATT HARRIS
| 7th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
FRESH FACES: NRG Gladstone Power Station apprentices Tomas Wright, Aiden Melville, Robbie Somerfield and Conner Smith.
FRESH FACES: NRG Gladstone Power Station apprentices Tomas Wright, Aiden Melville, Robbie Somerfield and Conner Smith. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOUR fresh faces will learn their trade at NRG Gladstone Power Station courtesy of the plant's apprenticeship program.

Many hands on deck are required to keep the station's six boilers and three distinct chimney stacks running efficiently, so the GPS apprenticeship program provides a perfect pathway for future workers.

The station currently has 26 people at various stages of their apprenticeship on their books, and chose four fortunate young men to take part in the 2017 program.

Tomas Wright, Aiden Melville, Robbie Somerfield and Conner Smith were selected from more than 200 people to undertake an apprenticeship with the power station.

Gladstone Power Station acting general manager Nigel Warrington said the company looked to recruit locally for the benefit of the community.

"We've taken on four new starters for 2017 - two mechanical and two electrical - all local boys," Mr Warrington said.

"We have a mentor training program in place, so that the mentors are actually trained how to care for, and develop young workers.

"The apprentices work with fitters or electricians on the job getting real first-hand experience.

"They are very well-trained apprentices and sometimes they go off to other industries and businesses around Gladstone.

"Ideally, we'd like to retain them here when we can, but if we can't they certainly become very good workers for other industries."

Gladstone Observer

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

GPC: Workers exposure to coal dust minimised

GPC: Workers exposure to coal dust minimised

THE way workers handle coal at GPC has been put under a spotlight after concern was raised for port workers who may have "sleeping cases” of black lung disease.

CQ Produce giant takes over much-loved Gladstone business

LOTS FOR SALE: Wally's Produce's Corey Lyster holds a box of fresh bananas, at the business which has changed hands.

Iconic business changes hands

'My daughter was bashed': Gladstone mum's cry for help

A GLADSTONE mum's heartfelt Facebook post has done the rounds on social media, after going into detail about the mental and physical effects bullying has had on her daughter.

A Gladstone teen couldn't even walk home after school, scared of bullies.

Gladstone drink drivers named and shamed

Four people were caught for drink driving last week.

One man blew almost three times the limit

Local Partners

Youth council to help advise on issues

Gladstone Region Youth Council able to put recommendations to the broader council

GPC: Workers exposure to coal dust minimised

Gladstone Port.

GPC has a range of measures to ensure workers are kept safer

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

How Lady Gaga faked Superbowl show's big moment

IT seems Lady Gaga’s thrilling Super Bowl halftime show might just have been too good to be true,

Lady Gaga Superbowl performance 'satanic ritual'

US singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 February 2017.

'She’s the spawn of Satan and part of the ‘New World Order’'

Is Australia in need of its own Donald Trump?

IS Australia ready for its own Trump figure?

Pub blokes serve Manu MKR's 'best sauce ever'

Tim and Kyle pictured during their instant restaurant in Adelaide.

South Australian mates Tim and Kyle smash highest MKR record.

Two face 5-years jail for streaming Green-Mundine fight

The illegal streams of Anthony Mundine and Danny Green’s fight were viewed by hundreds of thousands of viewers.

Live-streaming that fight might land these folks in jail

Lady Gaga soars at the Super Bowl

US singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 February 2017.

BORN This Way singer headlines halftime show.

The lengths Beyoncé went to keep pregnancy secret

epa05513585 US musician Beyonce arrives on the red carpet for the 33rd MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 28 August 2016. EPA/JASON SZENES

Beyoncé is a master at keeping things secret.

OVER 100M2 OF RIVER FRONTAGE... RURAL LIFE STYLE FOR THE FAMILY

12 Riverview Drive, River Ranch 4680

5 2 2 EXPRESSIONS OF...

Are you looking to relocate your family for a life style change? Then look no further... this is the property for you! Bring your boat, bring your jet ski and...

Now Is The Time To Secure Inner CBD Units!

Unit 2/83-85 Auckland Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $129,000

There has never been a better time to secure an Inner Gladstone C.B.D. Unit over the past decade then now. Stop paying rent and get into your own property now and...

YOUR VERY OWN OASIS!

41 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Secluded behind beautiful gardens and set back on a large well maintained block awaits this beautiful home! Featuring 3 well-appointed bedrooms, a spacious lounge...

Very Affordable Inner City Unit

Unit 4/49 Off Lane, Gladstone South 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $115,000

There has never been a better time to buy a bargain then now! This inner city unit is great value for money in the current market conditions and it has just had a...

6ha* Lifestyle or Development Opportunity

Lot 53 Glenlyon Road, O'Connell 4680

Residential Land andbull; Overseas based owner instructs to dispose of long held parcel andbull; ... $729,000

andbull; Overseas based owner instructs to dispose of long held parcel andbull; Positioned in the Kirkwood Rd expansion precinct andbull; 6.172ha* (15 acres) of...

DUAL LIVING ON OVER 9,000M2... ALL FORMAL OFFERS CONSIDERED

18 Morcom Street, Calliope 4680

House 6 2 3 $549,000

Bring the extended family. Bring the pets. Bring the motor bikes and horses! There is plenty of room for them all! If you are looking to accommodate the extended...

SURPRISE PACKAGE WITH PLENTY TO OFFER A GROWING FAMILY...PERFECT RENOVATION PROJECT...SUBMIT ALL OFFERS

38 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $289,000

If you're in the market for an affordable 5 bedroom home that provides multiple livings areas and is set up for teenagers then don't look at any other property. ...

SELLER HAS RELOCATED... FAMILY FRIENDLY DESIGN IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

13 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

It is rare that opportunities like this present themselves. Homes in this area of Gladstone are tightly held onto. Make the most of this situation. Don't miss your...

PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA

59 Witney Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $315,000

NEW TO THE MARKET...PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA...FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY!!! Prepare to be pleasantly surprised with what this lowest brick home has to offer. Located...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

24 Links Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 FORTHCOMING...

Where better than Kin Kora with the primary school around the corner from Golf Course Estate, the convenience of shops across the road and a top Golf Course for...

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

VIDEO: Exclusive harbour view home selling well under its worth

Sharon and Norton Locks need to sell their Auckland St home before they relocate overseas.

Norton and Sharon Locks have bought and sold seven CBD properties.

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!