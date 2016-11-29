30°
Messy legal battle looms over CQ mine's 33 redundancies

Chris Lees
29th Nov 2016

THE CFMEU has vowed to start legal action following the redundancies of 33 permanent workers from Anglo American's German Creek mine.

CFMEU Mackay district president Steve Smyth has claimed 32 of those workers had been on strike over protracted enterprise bargaining agreement negotiations. He believed the company was "clearly trying to pick off union members".

German Creek miners are striking over Enterprise Bargaining Agreement negotiations.Photo Lucy Smith / Daily Mercury
German Creek miners are striking over Enterprise Bargaining Agreement negotiations.Photo Lucy Smith / Daily Mercury Lucy Smith

However, an Anglo American spokeswoman said the company "completely rejects the ongoing accusation that this is a targeted campaign directed toward employees currently on strike".

EARLIER:

AS mining giant Anglo American set about making 82 workers redundant from its German Creek mine on Friday, it declared the job losses had been "completely avoidable".

Workers began receiving calls Friday afternoon telling them their position would be made redundant at the mine near Middlemount.

By 6pm Friday night, the CFMEU believed 24 permanent workers had received the call.

An Anglo American spokeswoman confirmed a total of 82 positions would be made redundant, impacting both permanent employees and contractors.

She said all employee entitlements will be fully met and additional support will be provided to those effected.

About 140 workers from the mine have been on strike for 99 days, over protracted Enterprise Bargaining Agreement negotiations.

The Anlgo spokeswoman said on Friday it was an "unplanned delay" that led to the decision to restructure the mine and therefore the redundancies.

She also said the job losses were regrettable, particularly as they had been "completely avoidable".

However she also said a Fair Work Commission decision had been handed down on Friday, supporting the "legitimate rights of the company to implement genuine changes to its operational plans in the face of sustained and ongoing industrial action".

"The company has always maintained the decision to restructure the mine was based on changed business conditions imposed upon it by an unplanned delay in its pre stripping operations," she said.

"We have begun making contact with those impacted and will conclude this process over coming days.

"It is regrettable when any jobs are lost in our industry, particularly in circumstances such as this which were completely avoidable."

CFMEU Mackay district president Stephen Smyth said the statement claiming the redundancies had been "avoidable" came as a real "kick in the guts" to workers, particularly those that had just lost their jobs.

He said the union would be considering it's legal options going forward.

"It's nonsense, it's absolute garbage. They are still advertising for labour hire as they sack people," Mr Smyth said.

"Don't tell them it's "avoidable" when they're still putting on labour hire.

"Anglo have really picked a blue this time."

Labour hire company One Key was advertising for production operators at "a mine near Middlemount" and Anglo American advertised for electrical engineers at the German Creek mine on seek.com.au Friday.

It is not clear which positions were made redundant at this stage.

The CFMEU will hold a meeting at Middlemount about the cuts at 11am Monday.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  central queensland gladstone gladstoneindustry gladstone region

