CEO to give industry update in Gladstone

QUEENSLAND's coal and LNG exports continue to break records according to a statement released this week by Queensland Resources Council's Chief Executive Ian Macfarlane. Mr Macfarlane will visit Gladstone next month to present at the Gladstone Engineering Alliance (GEA) Industry Update breakfast on Tuesday 28 February. Mr Macfarlane said the resources sector continued to underpin the Queensland economy despite reports to the contrary. "New data released reveals that coal exports from Queensland in 2016 totalled 221 million tonnes (mt), eclipsing last year's record by 1 mt and LNG exports more than tripled to 17.5 mt,” Mr Macfarlane said. "This has been an enormous boost to the Queensland economy, providing vital export income, royalties and jobs for Queenslanders. The export figures were achieved with strong numbers across all of Queensland's ports including Gladstone, Abbot Point, Dalrymple Bay and Hay Point. "Queensland is in a prime position with its high-quality thermal and coking coal to continue to be one of the main players in global coal exports and the sector contributed more than a $1 billion windfall to the state's coffers this financial year.” And it's not just coal exports boosting the economy, with the LNG sector continuing to grow at a record rate. "The LNG sector is forecast to continue its record export growth that is being driven by China and Europe. The latest report by the Office of the Chief Economist estimates China's LNG imports to have increased by 28 per cent in 2016 and Europe is forecast to increase by 21 per cent a year until 2018,” Mr Macfarlane said. GEA CEO Carli Homann said the breakfast is an opportunity for Gladstone industry and suppliers to get a clearer picture of the year ahead and discuss important issues with the Resources Council. "We're really pleased to welcome Ian to Gladstone for the first time in his new role. This will be a unique opportunity for Gladstone to engage with Ian to ask questions and raise issues that are impacting industry at a regional level. I encourage our members and local industry representatives to book now for the breakfast to ensure they don't miss out,” Mrs Homann said. Tickets for the breakfast are $40 for GEA members and $70 for non-members and can be purchased from the GEA website at www.gea.asn.au in the Upcoming Events section.