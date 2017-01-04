28°
News

Centrelink debacle worsens as Aussies face forced debt

Emma Reynolds of news.com.au | 4th Jan 2017 7:18 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Centrelink debacle is getting worse, with more Australians each day revealing they have been slugged with demands to pay back tens of thousands of dollars they don't owe.

Furious Aussies, many of whom were on the dole for only a brief period years ago, are demanding action from the Government, which is denying a problem exists.

Michael Griffin, a filmmaker from Brisbane, told news.com.au he would go so far as to call what is happening "extortion".

ARE YOU AFFECTED? LET US KNOW

Michael Griffin
Michael Griffin Supplied

The 34-year-old received a standardised letter just before Christmas telling him there was a discrepancy between the income he reported to Centrelink in 2013, when he was unemployed for three months, and the data held by the Australian Taxation Office.

After he went online and confirmed he had earned $26,000 over the year - he only had the option of yes or no - the automated system told him he owed $3000 back in welfare payments. It had simply divided his income into fortnightly chunks for the whole year.

"It was a shock," said Mr Griffin. "I'm still not a high-income person, I don't have $3000 lying around, I don't think many people do.

"My case is so obviously incorrect. It's just ridiculous.

"I don't want to be in debt, I want to do the right thing. I got off the dole and back into work and that's what's led to the problem."


'THE BIGGEST ISSUE IN AUSTRALIA'

In mid-December it emerged that Centrelink's new automated system was sending out 20,000 letters each week inaccurately demanding repayments from people like Mr Griffin. Since then, more horror stories are emerging every day as the compliance system refers pensioners, single mothers and disabled people to debt collectors for non-existent debts.

"I think it's the biggest issue in Australia at the moment," Mr Griffin said. "It's guilty until proven innocent and the burden of proof is on the receiver. The Government is exploiting legislation to bypass the legal process. They don't seem to be respecting the law.

"They should get humans involved. The computers have proved they're not trustworthy.

"I'm wondering if everyone's going to get these letters. It's preposterous."
 

The automated system simply averaged out his earnings over a year, rather than recognising when he had been out of work.
The automated system simply averaged out his earnings over a year, rather than recognising when he had been out of work. Supplied

Many of the people sharing their stories on social media with the hashtag #notmydebt had the same issue, in which the system divides income into a fortnightly average.

Others had different problems, including finding Centrelink was registering the same employer as two different ones because of a slight alteration in spelling.

For example, a woman employed by "University of Melbourne" and "Uni Melbourne" received a letter demanding $20,000 because the system believed she had a second full-time job, paying the same as the first.

Social media users described being left on hold for hours or being told they could only resolve issues online when the website wasn't working. One said Centrelink sent messages to her old address and email before bringing in a private debt collector within a few weeks.

Witnesses report chaos in branches as streams of scared and frustrated people attempt to sort out the mess.

The automated system simply averaged out his earnings over a year, rather than recognising when he had been out of work.

 

'IT'S ACTUALLY WORKING INCREDIBLY WELL'

Despite the steady stream of similar tales, Social Services Minister Christian Porter this morning maintained the automated system was working "incredibly well".

He told ABC radio less than one per cent of review letters had resulted in complaints and said they were not "debt letters" but "polite letters".

"The initial letter that goes to the welfare recipient saying that an issue has arisen, that there may be a discrepancy and we require some further information," he said.

"The complaint rate is running at 0.16 per cent. That's only 276 complaints from those 169,000 letters. That process has raised $300 million worth of money back to the taxpayer which was overpaid.

"What this system is doing is raising real debts around real overpayments based on real cross referencing of evidence.

"From what we've seen in a high volume system it's actually working incredibly well."

He said people on Centrelink had a responsibility to ensure their information was correct, with claimants like Mr Griffin expected to visit their local branch in person to provide years-old pay slips. However, some no longer have the information or have other difficulties, such as their former employer no longer existing.
 

Labor MP Linda Burney said no one in Government had answers for anxious Australians. Picture Kym Smith
Labor MP Linda Burney said no one in Government had answers for anxious Australians. Picture Kym Smith News Corp Australia

With the review process taking months, vulnerable Aussies may be forced to pay debts they don't owe or face losing their benefits and potentially their homes. Independent MP Andrew Wilkie - one of many calling for the system to be shut down - said people calling his office about Centrelink had talked of suicide.

 

'HONEST PEOPLE HAVE BEEN WRONGLY ACCUSED OF FRAUD'

Minister for Human Services Alan Tudge remains on holiday with family, but calls are growing for him to come back to Australia and deal with the issue.

Shadow Minister for Human Services Linda Burney said she had written to him to request the system be suspended while the glitch is fixed.

"My office has been inundated by calls and emails from honest people who have been wrongly accused of fraud," she told news.com.au in a statement. "The fact is the Turnbull government considers people guilty until they prove themselves innocent - that isn't right and it isn't fair.

"I've already written to Minister Tudge asking him to pause the program and stop recouping false debts until the system is fixed, I'm still waiting for a response. In the meantime people have spent their Christmas and new year season anxious about thousands of dollars of debt that they know they don't owe but which they are being forced to pay.

"No-one in the government has had answers over the last few weeks - I heard Minister Porter say the program was going well, he obviously hasn't checked his emails over Christmas.

"I'm glad some Ministers have had a good Christmas break, the holiday is over, it's time to come back and explain themselves."

The Department of Human Services said 72 per cent of clients who received letters of demand since September had resolved their cases online, and only 2.2 per cent were asked to provide supporting paperwork.

General manager Hank Jongen has urged people with problems to contact him direct on hank@humanservices.gov.au.

Topics:  centrelink editors picks

Forensic unit investigate 4WD, Gladstone man critical

Forensic unit investigate 4WD, Gladstone man critical

A MAN is in a critical condition after he was found lying on the Dawson Hwy.

Man critical, found at bottom of Goondoon St bridge

FALL: A man fell off this

MAN found in a critical condition at bottom of a Goondoon St bridge.

'Hammers, baseball bats': Multiple 000 calls to Boyne street

RUSH: Police were on a frantic rush to a Boyne Island street after receiving multiple 000 calls.

POLICE respond to multiple reports of a street fight.

'Don't wait for tragedy to strike!' Tough new croc removal plan

CROC WARNING: Authorities placed croc warning signs along the Boyne River in Tannum Sands and Boyne Island after a croc was spotted.

BOLD PLAN to permanently remove crocodiles from major waterways.

Local Partners

Gladstone FIFO worker returns home to hectic New Year rush

RETURNING home didn't make life any easier for this Gladstone FIFO worker who rushed his wife to hospital through last night's deluge.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

New local men's shed coming

NEW SPACE: Rodney Gardiner, Tony OBrien, Calliope Rotary Club president Darren Marshall and Calliope River Historical Village president Colin Druery where they will set-up a men's shed.

Calliope Men's Shed calling on all blokes to join up

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Want to start your own nightclub?

Want to start your own nightclub?

LG Electronics has unveiled new speakers catering for those who want to start their own nightclub to cinema fans wanting 4K audio to match their 4K television.

CES 2017: Who will be the Celine Dion of gadgets?

One of the world's tallest observation wheels, the High Roller, dominates the Las Vegas skyline.

Who will be the shining stars of world's top tech show?

The man behind the music of Moana

Musician Opetaia Foa'i performs onstage at the world premiere of Disney's Moana.

Opetaia Foa’i wrote and performed the movie's theme song.

Bindi Irwin gushes as she reunites with boyfriend Chandler

“I missed you so much. Incredibly thankful to have you back."

MOVIE REVIEW: Assassin's Creed shows promise despite faults

Ariane Labed and Michael Fassbender play master assassins in the movie Assassin's Creed.

LATEST video game adaptation has the makings of a good movie.

FINALLY: Ed Sheeran about to drop new music, he reckons

ED SHEERAN is back ... almost.

A whale of a good time for young theatre goers

A scene from the stage show The Snail and the Whale.

CHILDREN'S book The Snail and The Whale adapted for the stage.

Stay Safe &amp; Cool In This Great Family Home

3 Cressbrook Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 NOW $419,000

This home offers the discerning buyer everything that is on the Christmas Wish List - Pool, Shed, 4 bedrooms, air-conditioning, 2 living areas, low-set brick...

This Is Exceptional Value For Money In The Gladstone C.B.D. + Massive Storage Options..?

Unit 4/17 Central Lane, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 NOW $175,000

This is an absolute surprise package! If you are looking for a renovated Inner-CBD Unit with an abundance of storage space then you need to inspect this property...

Penthouse at The Pinnacle Apartments - Reduced For Immediate Sale

Unit 71/17 Roseberry Street, Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 2 1 $299,000

Now is the time to secure blue chip properties in Gladstone and it doesn't get much better than this stunning top floor property in The Pinnacle Apartment Complex...

BEAUTIFUL EXECUTIVE HOME IN QUIET LOCATION

8 Munroe Court, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Absolute privacy is guaranteed the moment you walk through the front door and out to the back where owners spend most of their time, under the large outdoor...

Solid Home Close To Schoold &amp; Shops On A Massive 1049m2 Block

31 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very pleased to introduce 31 J Hickey Avenue to the property market and would encourage any astute buyer looking to buy a good solid...

Looking For The Ultimate Affordable Sea Change..?

4 Marine Avenue, Tannum Sands 4680

House 3 1 2 Offers Around...

If you have been waiting for the ultimate opportunity to arise to secure a Beach House in Tannum Sands most sought after area then I think this may be what you...

The Time to Purchase Gladstone&#39;s Best Homes - Is Now!

4 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 3 2 Offer Above...

This is your last chance to secure the bargain of a lifetime - This home must sell as the owner is moving overseas and they are ready to do a deal for this 5 star...

Modern &amp; Contemporary Abode with Heated Pool &amp; Shed

2 Leonie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 4 $589,500

If you have been waiting for the prices to come down to a very affordable level so that you could give your family a modern home to be proud of, then this...

&quot;SEASCAPE&quot; START LIVING THE DREAM!!! Affordable Luxury Beachside Apartment Living

3/30 BEACH AVENUE, Tannum Sands 4680

Apartment 3 2 2 $329,000

Go to sleep to the sound of the waves on the beach Wake up to ocean and island views Seascape is a secure gated boutique apartment complex comprising of five...

SUPERB PROPERTY WITH AMPLE PARKING

40 Agnes Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 6 $365,000

A renovated Queenslander, high set home would be ideal for the growing family. With upstairs boasting quality carpets in the bedrooms and living and sitting rooms...

Landlords nightmare as tenants claim $5000 compo

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

A NIGHTMARE spat over an “alleged roof leak” for Gladstone landlords

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!