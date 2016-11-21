Centrelink ban for Gladstone man carrying knife

A MAN has been banned from Gladstone Centrelink after twice visiting the office with a knife.

Michael Fleming pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to possessing a knife in a public place.

Magistrate Melanie Ho heard Fleming visited Centrelink about 11.20am on February 2 to make an enquiry, and the outline of a large knife and shoulder strap could be seen on his back, underneath his shirt.

He then returned to make another enquiry about four hours later, with the knife in the same position but this time outside his shirt.

He did not use the knife or make any threats.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said Fleming was charged after being identified using CCTV footage, and was banned from the Goondoon St, Centrelink branch.

Fleming said he had been hunting that day and because he was in a rush, had simply forgotten he was still wearing the knife.

Ms Ho said even if he hadn't planned on using the weapon, someone else could see it and be tempted to.

Fleming was fined $700 and made to forfeit the knife.