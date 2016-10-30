28°
News

Million-dollar construction of 'life saving' centre begins

Declan Cooley
| 30th Oct 2016 10:29 AM Updated: 1:58 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT MAY just look like a flat piece of dirt at the moment but construction on the million dollar Benaraby Driver Education Centre has started.

The driving forces behind the project, Neil Smith and Pete Campbell, had hoped to be further along in the project at this point and for the past week have been working with local contractors to flatten out the track.

Mr Smith said he wanted to have the centre open before school kids broke for the Christmas holidays but thought a start date early next year was now more likely.

"I might have been dreaming but I thought we'd be done by the end of the year," Mr Smith said.

"But to be honest we are only behind because the approvals took longer than we envisaged.

"Personally it's a concern because my aim was to be able to do a test run before the end of the year before the kids went on school holidays and that way we could have seen what works and maybe over Christmas rejig what didn't work," he said.

SAVING LIVES: Pete Campbell and Neil Smith gearing up to build the driver education training centre at Benaraby. Photo Declan Cooley / The Observer
SAVING LIVES: Pete Campbell and Neil Smith gearing up to build the driver education training centre at Benaraby. Photo Declan Cooley / The Observer Declan Cooley

There is still a bit more earth moving to go to fully prepare the site on Jono Porter Dr for local builder Tony Noy to come in and start building, but Mr Smith said in the next week a storage shed would likely go up.

"You go out every day and drive around and around but because there's so much earth to move it still looks the same when you come back the next day," Mr Smith said.

"The next step will be fitting an electronic GPS to a grader which will get things to within 20mm and then the bitumen guys will come in.

"We've been talking about it for ages and it was difficult to get it past the council because no one has built one for a while but really all we're doing is building some training houses and a big car park," he said.

The idea behind the driver education centre is not to teach young drivers how to get their licence per se, but more about teaching them potentially life-saving skills when they finally get out on the road.

$1.2 million has been poured into the project from all levels of government and will include a multi-purpose building, construction of a sealed and unsealed driver education pad, car parking and a storage shed.

"From the start this has always been about teaching some of our younger drivers how to do things properly."

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  benaraby driver education centre driver training

Mum's plea for help as her kids suffer without

Mum's plea for help as her kids suffer without

KAY Lewis has two young children who are on the autism spectrum but because she lives in the Gladstone region, what support she does get is "extremely limited"

Bechtel bid war with tradies to battle for 50 trucks

Tradies on the ready for a truck bid war.

TRADIES to battling for more than 50 pre-loved Bechtel vehicles.

Gladstone locals score jobs

STAYING ACTIVE: Last year’s winning team from Rio Tinto Alcan Yarwun in the 10,000 Steps program – Steve Askew, Stephen Bird, Terry Cartwright and Shaun French.

MOST people in Gladstone would know someone in town who struggling.

Pain as over-reliance on industry costs Gladstone $1.7b

GLADSTONE overwhelmingly wears the brunt of the resources downturn

Local Partners

New Aussies call Gladstone home

Gladstone takes on board 24 new Aussies with citizenship ceremony boosting to 922 people in the past three years.

Hundreds flock to Gladstone's film extravaganza

Gladstone film festival director Luke Graham and 800 Words star Melinda Vidler on the VIP couches as the festival got underway last night.

OUTDOOR films at Gladstone's marina draw huge crowds.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

SUPER SATURDAY: Plenty on offer in Gladstone today

Jason Mara scores 86 points on Ugly Kid Joe. Jason went on to win The Chronicle PBR All Star Challenge with his ride on Rock Star gaining 85 points for a total of 171. Saturday Oct 15, 2016.

There's plenty to see and do in Gladstone today.

Anna Kendrick was too poor to buy shoes for her first Oscars

Anna Kendrick was too poor to buy shoes for her first Oscars

WHILE Anna Kendrick is a household name now, she admits she couldn't afford to buy shoes for her first Academy Awards back in 2009.

Mariah Carey 'wants $50m' from James Packer

MARIAH Carey "wants millions" from James Packer.

Jamie Oliver's plan to banish boring food

Jamie Oliver hosts the TV series Jamie's Super Foods Family Classics.

TV series inspires celebrity chef to get a degree in nutrition.

What's on the small screen this week

Sam Neill, Amy Wren and Max Irons star in the TV series Tutankhamun.

THE Block is in its final weeks while Seven debuts new medical doco.

Review: Slipknot's standout performance in Brisbane

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor during their set at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

Slipknot, Lamb of God and In Hearts Wake in Brisbane

Bob Dylan finally speaks about his Nobel win

Bob Dylan has finally broken his silence about Nobel win

Hacker who stole celebrity nude photos jailed

Jennifer Lawrence took a strong public stance after her iCloud account was hacked.

Ryan Collins stole photos from numerous famous women.

Looking For A Private Home In A Tranquil Setting With Great Views Of The City?

72 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $460,000

This architecturally designed home would have to be in one of the most sought after residential areas of Gladstone and will be extremely popular with anyone...

Stunning Couples Retreat With Spectacular Harbour Views

19 Auckland Street, Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 OFFERS AROUND...

Stop Looking! This is the home that you have been waiting for and it will not disappoint. If you are in the market for a home in a top position with magnificent...

ENTRY LEVEL BUY...PARTIAL RENOVATION COMPLETE...WON&#39;T LAST AT THIS PRICE

19 Pike Crescent, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 1 $140,000

Looking to purchase a first home or investment property then don't go past this wonderful opportunity in Toolooa Estate on a generous sized 857m2 block. The...

ENTRY LEVEL BUY...LOW MAINTENANCE BRICK...MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS

9 Anderson Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 $170,000

Considering purchasing your first home or investment and looking for an established home in a convenient location then the search is over. This brick residence is...

PRICE DROP - BRING THE SELLERS AN OFFER!

30 Keppel Avenue, Clinton 4680

Residential Land This 795m2 allotment is located in the perfect location in Clinton surrounded ... $120,000...

This 795m2 allotment is located in the perfect location in Clinton surrounded by established homes with a high owner/occupier rate! Create the home of your dreams...

CITY LIVING AT IT&#39;S BEST

6/31 Scenery Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $99,000

Situated only minutes to the CBD is this neat and tidy two bedroom unit. This first floor unit is spacious and has been updated. Offering a modern kitchen and...

SPACIOUS, EASY CARE LIVING WITH SIDE ACCESS AND SHED!

6 Central Avenue, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 3 $379,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone welcomes 6 Central Avenue to the market. Built in 2010 by local award winning builders CCF you can rest assured this house is a quality...

Mortgagee in Possession

5/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 Offers Over...

Raine and Horne is proud to present to market this architecturally designed townhouse at Glen Eden Mews that ticks all the boxes. The well presented unit is...

A GREAT PLACE TO START!

11 Angler Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 $160,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 11 Angler Street to the market! With interest rates at an all time low and currently a buyers marketthere is every...

270M2 MODERN TILT SLAB WAREHOUSE - AIRPORT INDUSTRIAL ESTATE

Shed 3/14 Helen Street, Clinton 4680

- 270M2 WAREHOUSE AT AIRPORT INDUSTRIAL ESTATE - HIGH BAY LIGHTING THROUGHOUT, ... POA

- 270M2 WAREHOUSE AT AIRPORT INDUSTRIAL ESTATE - HIGH BAY LIGHTING THROUGHOUT, WITH GOOD ACCESS TO PREMISES - EXISTING OWNERS HAVE RELOCATED AND LOOKING TO SELL...

Gladstone's 10 bargain properties on the market

No Caption

YOU will only buy these properties this cheap right now.

Investors eye new local estate with dirt cheap property

A new estate, Aquatic Vista, has opened at Agnes Water.

BUYERS to go crazy for an entire new estate put on the market.

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

OPINION: Banks fear Gladstone future: Councillor

REGIONAL Queensland deserves a helping hand on housing.

Bank reclaims Goondoon St complex plan, places on the market

Multi-million dollar development plan up for sale.

MULTI-MILLION dollar plan for Goondoon St complex on the market.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!