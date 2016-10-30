Million-dollar construction of 'life saving' centre begins

IT MAY just look like a flat piece of dirt at the moment but construction on the million dollar Benaraby Driver Education Centre has started.

The driving forces behind the project, Neil Smith and Pete Campbell, had hoped to be further along in the project at this point and for the past week have been working with local contractors to flatten out the track.

Mr Smith said he wanted to have the centre open before school kids broke for the Christmas holidays but thought a start date early next year was now more likely.

"I might have been dreaming but I thought we'd be done by the end of the year," Mr Smith said.

"But to be honest we are only behind because the approvals took longer than we envisaged.

"Personally it's a concern because my aim was to be able to do a test run before the end of the year before the kids went on school holidays and that way we could have seen what works and maybe over Christmas rejig what didn't work," he said.

SAVING LIVES: Pete Campbell and Neil Smith gearing up to build the driver education training centre at Benaraby. Photo Declan Cooley / The Observer Declan Cooley

There is still a bit more earth moving to go to fully prepare the site on Jono Porter Dr for local builder Tony Noy to come in and start building, but Mr Smith said in the next week a storage shed would likely go up.

"You go out every day and drive around and around but because there's so much earth to move it still looks the same when you come back the next day," Mr Smith said.

"The next step will be fitting an electronic GPS to a grader which will get things to within 20mm and then the bitumen guys will come in.

"We've been talking about it for ages and it was difficult to get it past the council because no one has built one for a while but really all we're doing is building some training houses and a big car park," he said.

The idea behind the driver education centre is not to teach young drivers how to get their licence per se, but more about teaching them potentially life-saving skills when they finally get out on the road.

$1.2 million has been poured into the project from all levels of government and will include a multi-purpose building, construction of a sealed and unsealed driver education pad, car parking and a storage shed.

"From the start this has always been about teaching some of our younger drivers how to do things properly."