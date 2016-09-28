CCTV FOOTAGE: Gladstone man chases 'stolen ute'

POLICE have released CCTV footage they claim shows a woman entering a ute out of the front of Feedbarn on Friday.

Police say the woman is shown walking towards the car on the Dawson Hwy that reportedly had the keys left in the ignition.

Police allege the woman got in the car and drove off.

CCTV footage shows the owner of the car chasing it down the street before flagging down a white 4WD.

SNAPPED: The vehicle and the woman was also spotted at the Dingo service station where police will allege the woman stole some items.

Alerted to the incident, police say one man can be seen running out to his motorbike, which was parked next to the ute, before taking off after the car.

Police allege they have CCTV footage of a woman stealing several food items from a service station at Dingo.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said police urged anyone with information about these incidents to contact Gladstone police and Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000