CBD plan nailed, but two-way street too expensive

THE COUNCIL really hit the nail on its much-needed, rearing head with its adoption of the Gladstone CBD renewal strategy.

That's according to GCCI vice president Carl Carter, who believes that the Jumpstart our City Heart CBD renewal strategy adopted by council at its general meeting on Tuesday would be a winner for the region.

Proposed to the community over a year ago, residents and business owners had plenty of time to come forward and have their say on what the biggest issues were and what needed to change, Mr Carter said.

A number of community and business consultations were held over the year, and the general consensus was that there were four major issues affecting the CBD.

"These include signage, parking, beautification and public artworks to be displayed throughout the CBD," he said.

"Signage and parking are the issues that need to be taken care of foremost, because I believe that there is ample parking in the CBD, but people aren't really sure of where to go.

"Signage of where to go and point to parking spaces available would be very beneficial to both the public and traders."

However, while Mr Carter believes it would be of great value to the main street, he doesn't think a two-way street would be feasible.

"I come from Rockhampton and have seen the time and funding that needs to go into a project like that, and it's a lot," he said.

"I think with the CBD's revitalisation, the sooner it can happen the better, and there are things that can be done to turn it around over a shorter period of time."