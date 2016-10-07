How CEO plans to recruit 1800 Gladstone workers

FUEL FOR THOUGHT: Casper Energy chief executive officer Duncan Mackenzie spreads a positive message at the Gladstone Engineering Alliance Major Industry update.

DUNCAN Mackenzie's Leeds accent has entertained Gladstone's industry heavyweights and given them hope of the next big project heading this way.

It has been a year since the Casper Energy chief executive officer spoke at Gladstone Engineering Alliance's Major Industry Conference and his US$2.5billion oil refinery had progressed.

Casper Energy has since been divided into two businesses, Gladstone Oil Refinery is the oil refinery and Gladstone Oil Holdings is a diesel import terminal, both at Fisherman's Landing.

Gladstone Oil Holdings was expected to start construction of its diesel import terminal in the next six months and employ about 180 people, according to Mr Mackenzie.

This would be a 75megalitre diesel-import terminal that would dispatch its first cargo at the start of 2018.

Mr Duncan said there would be no fly-in fly-out workers used in either project.

"The clue is in the name," he said.

"We want to keep it a Gladstone-based company with a local workforce."

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher sat in the audience and shouted: "Hear, hear."

Mr Butcher said it was "music to his ears" knowing the oil refinery and diesel-import terminal would provide more employment for Gladstone job seekers.

He said since the wind down of three LNG plants at Curtis Island there had been a crucial need for more construction work in Gladstone.

The major project Mr Mackenzie was at the conference to speak about was the oil refinery that would produce 80,000barrels a day.

The refinery in Targinnie would employ 200 maintenance staff once it was constructed by a 1800-strong workforce.

THE MULTINATIONALS INVESTING IN GLADSTONE'S BIOFUELS FUTURE |

But Mr McKenzie said he expected it to take six years, with the company having to work through a "minefield of mind-boggling legislation" between the federal and state governments.

He said the company had prepared an impact advice statement to be handed to the government agencies "imminently".

It also gave French energy company Axon a tour of the site six weeks ago and was negotiating for refinery equipment from the French.

Once the oil refinery was operational the terminal would stop importing diesel and would import crude oil to convert to diesel.

This would cut out the refineries Casper had imported from once the Targinnie refinery was built.

Mr Mackenzie said Casper would have a well-drilled logistics system by the time the refinery was producing diesel.

He said it showed Casper was confident it could turn crude oil into diesel at a cheaper price than it cost to import.