Car dealership revs up jobs

THREE people have been given a job at Anderson's Auto City, thanks to a State Government program.

Minister for Employment Grace Grace was at Anderson's Auto City yesterdayto witness first hand what the Back to Work regional jobs package had delivered to three young mechanics.

Anderson's Auto City service manager Bryan Foster had no regrets about hiring three keen jobseekers.

"The three boys that we have did work experience for us last year,” he said.

"These guys have really impressed us and they're doing great.

"They've come in and picked everything up quickly.”

The two-year, $100 million program, which started in July 2016, aims to give businesses confidence to employ long-term jobseekers in regional Queensland.

More than half of the 169 central Queensland jobseekers hired by the program were previously classified as long-term unemployed.

Ms Grace said more than 1200 regional Queenslanders had been employed through the Back to Work initiative, which now included a $20,000 Youth Boost incentive for jobseekers aged 15-24.

"The Back to Work assistance package gives between $10,000 to $20,000 paid to employers who put on an unemployed person,” she said.

"It helps with the training, ... we're hearing such great reports from business that it's helping them to expand and being able to give young people a job.”