'Can't afford job losses': State power prices in spotlight

JOB losses and production cuts at the Boyne Smelter Limited could have been avoided, according to a Gladstone politician and a Queensland energy company.

Gladstone's state member Glenn Butcher said BSL had been "rolling the dice” over the past two years, not locking in place a contract for the price of their electricity.

He said the company was now facing the consequences of "sitting on” the spot price of electricity, which had jumped from $66 to $14,000mw/h in just one week.

"(BSL) had been given ample opportunity for good pricing of electricity here in Queensland, and when they were competitive in the market and their prices for aluminium were high, they refused to take those offers,” he said.

"And while it is always a sad day when there are jobs potentially lost, the company had plenty of opportunities to maintain (its) sustainability.”

A spokesperson for CS Energy said they offered a "competitive deal” for Boyne Smelter Limited's additional 15% of power.

"But Pacific Aluminium chose not to accept our offers and instead left itself exposed to the volatile spot electricity market,” chief executive officer Martin Moore said.

Federal member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said regardless, it was time for government intervention on Queensland's power prices.

He said if nothing was done, more job losses could be on the cards.

"This has been going on for at least four years, we knew BSL was looking down the barrel,” Mr O'Dowd said.

When asked if it was too late for government intervention, Mr O'Dowd said something had to be done "urgently”.

"We can't afford to lose any more jobs,” he said.

BSL general manger Joe Rea said that while the company met regularly with the generators in a bid to secure a competitive power contract, the contractual arrangements offered were several times the cost of generation.

"(The arrangements) were globally uncompetitive and (would have) locked BSL into uneconomical production,” Mr Rea said

"It is simply not viable for BSL to accept the contracts.”

BSL's operations employ about 1000 people and indirectly supports about 6700 jobs nationally, with 3000 of these jobs in the Gladstone region.

The smelter contributes more than $1.4billion annually to Australia's Gross Domestic Product.