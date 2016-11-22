Canberra trip helps Gladstone girl 'grow'

AMAZING: Gladstone's Jasmine Elliott, second from right, travelled to Canberra as part of a program empowering young women. The 15-year-old met some important political names like Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.

JASMINE Elliott has been indulging in Canberra's VIP treatment while surrounded by influential politicians and public speakers.

The 15-year-old won the prestigious Country to Canberra competition and rubbed shoulders with some of Australia's top leaders including Julie Bishop. Initially hesitant to enter, Jasmine was selected from more than 100 young women

She spent two days public speaking and meeting with politicians where the focus was to "empower women and increase the discussion of gender issues”.

Country to Canberra CEO Hannah Wandel said the opportunity was an experience of a lifetime where they were able to provide leadership training and inspire the girls to achieve their dreams.

The Gladstone teenager is an aspiring surgeon. "I've been taken aback by things I've had to think about in regards to gender equality,” she said.

Jasmine said the program had opened her eyes to issues she had not considered before.

"It's been a really well rounded experience, we've attended a powerful women's breakfast so it's been a really good opportunity to grow as an individual,” she said.