Camels, trains, music and fun at new Expo 4680

Ross Irby
| 21st Nov 2016 11:00 AM
Ship of the desert, camel Napunya, was happy to give Evelyn Dingle, 2, a ride watched by her dad Tyler Dingle at the expo.
Ship of the desert, camel Napunya, was happy to give Evelyn Dingle, 2, a ride watched by her dad Tyler Dingle at the expo.

CALLIOPE River Historical Village was thriving on Saturday afternoon when families and friends dropped a gold coin at the gate and checked in for some fun at Expo 4680.

It was a fun place to be for kids from around the Gladstone wide-spread neighbourhoods as the historical timber village went from being a museum to a lively entertainment venue with its walkways busy.

At the entry there were a handful of classic machines including a bright purple Holden ute that literally screamed at you to stop, and the piece de resistance a black beast - a 1957 Chevrolet left hand drive.

Owned by Darren 'Onion' Ramm its 350 V8 and protruding bonnet blower was a kid magnet.

The event, the first ever Expo 4680, had plenty for kids and their parents to do with over 100 market stalls spread around the colourful village buildings and miniature steam engines.

Stallholders offering crafts, clothes, beauty products and creative colourful items, were kept busy their offerings diverse - the range of goods tapping into the approaching Christmas season now just a few weeks away as shoppers scrutinised for potential gifts.

Sitting back on the rustic timber decks in the heat of the afternoon and early evening the refreshment sales did well as patrons enjoyed the music from some home-grown musicians.

One trio of enthused young lads just kept churning out hits as they covered a diverse range of artists. Tannum Blue Real Estate was the major sponsor but it was the pooches, cats and other animals in need about our region that would benefit.

Money raised from the gold coin entry went to Team RSPCA which will use the monies for its ongoing and worthwhile work.

Its volunteers, along with a pooch looking for a new home, were on walkabout to recruit a more volunteers. And for adventurous, camel Napunya was on hand to ride.

ROSS IRBY

More photos Page 23

Gladstone Observer
