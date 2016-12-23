30°
Calls for home buyer grant fix

Declan Cooley
| 23rd Dec 2016 3:21 PM
LIMITED CHOICE: Mayors sign on to support REIQ push to remove restrictions on the first home buyers grant for regional Queensland.
LIMITED CHOICE: Mayors sign on to support REIQ push to remove restrictions on the first home buyers grant for regional Queensland. Brenda Strong GLA241013HOUS

GLADSTONE Regional Council has turned up the heat on the Queensland government to rethink its first home buyers grant scheme.

Mayor Matt Burnett added his signature to a letter which called on Treasurer Curtis Pitt to reinstate the grant to include established homes for markets outside South East Queensland.

Under the current scheme eligible Queenslanders can receive up to $20,000 to go towards purchasing a property but the kicker is, the grant only applies to new homes.

EXTRA PRESSURE: Councils across Queensland have signed on to support a move to get the government to reform the first home buyer grant scheme.
It has been reported that Gladstone has about 1000 vacant properties and, along with 12 councils and the Real Estate Institute of Queensland, it is thought that if the grant was opened to include existing homes, the backlog would clear faster and the market would improve.

REIQ found only 4505 grants were handed out across regional Queensland since its inception in 2012, compared to 12,944 grants issued in South East Queensland.

"The grant is struggling to gain traction in regional and Central Queensland because buyers do not wish to build, and the cost of building can be higher...compared to purchasing an established home,” the letter said.

"As indicated in the Valuer (General's 2016 Property Market Movement Report), the supply of established houses was higher due to unemployed workers.”

"Our members in these communities are sharing stories of depression, family breakdowns and in extreme cases, suicides relating to the property downturn.”

Over the past five years CoreLogic's median sale price data showed Gladstone values had dropped from $410,000 to $346,500 (15.5%), which put Gladstone as the second worst market in regional areas.

Gladstone LJ Hooker principal Mark Spearing said if the grant was opened up to existing homes "it would assist” the property market.

"We certainly need far more State Government support than we're getting,” Mr Spearing said.

"It was their decision making that put regional Queensland in the position it is in now...they need to show that they care.

"(Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher) appears to be doing a very good job at raising awareness about Gladstone but that's not feeding through to anything tangible in terms of significant job opportunities in the short term, which is what we need.”

While Mr Spearing said reducing restrictions on the first home owners grant would help, he also said the government needed to support businesses as much as they could to create jobs.

He said moving public service jobs out of the South East Corner and into regional Queensland would be a "no-brainer”.

Gladstone Observer
