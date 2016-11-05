Calliope man jailed for sex with teen

A 25-YEAR-OLD Calliope man will spend the next eight weeks behind bars after convincing a 14-year-old girl to have sex with him.

The man, who was 23 at the time of the offence, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court yesterday to one count each of indecent treatment of a child under 16, procuring a young person for the purpose of carnal knowledge and carnal knowledge of a child under 16.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker told the court in October 2014 that the man was making persistent advances on a 14-year-old girl at a party.

The court was told they ended up in a caravan with several other people and the pair had a blanket over them.

The man kissed and tickled her back before pulling her clothing aside but stopped when she put her arm down to move him away.

The second two offences occurred just six months later in April with a second 14-year-old girl the man had met on two prior occasions.

After the pair exchanged text messages, the man picked the girl up and convinced her to have sex in his car.

He told the girl not to tell anyone or else he would go to jail. When the man was interviewed by police in relation to the incident he made no admissions, but told them he was set up.

Defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand told the court his client's recollection of the events was vague due to his methamphetamine use at the time, although he had since stopped using.

Judge Burnett sentenced him to two months with 18 months probation for indecent treatment; two months for procuring a child and 15 months suspended after two months with an operational period of 30 months for carnal knowledge.