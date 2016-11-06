Calliope historian seeks the stories of region's fallen war heroes

Robyn Marshall, from Calliope RSL sub-branch, talks about World War One and World War Two diggers from the district.

WAR history-buffs were treated on Saturday afternoon when Calliope RSL historian Robyn Marshall presented her research findings to a group of enthusiastic listeners.

Ms Marshall began her research journey after her husband nominated her to read the names of fallen servicemen at Anzac ceremonies.

"Hearing a name doesn't mean much if you don't know anything about the person,” Ms Marshall said.

"I wanted to find and tell the stories behind the names.”

Her research took Ms Marshall from the War Memorial archives to overseas at the National Library of Scotland.

She's created her own records, which she now refers to when she tells the story of a fallen serviceman each Anzac Day.

"It's a labour of love,” she said.

"Now, come Anzac Day, I can flick through and I know what they were doing before they enlisted, when they enlisted, all their battalion details, when they died, how they died, who their parents were, how they're connected to Calliope - it's all right here.”

Through determination, Ms Marshall has narrowed the list of soldiers she can't trace to just one, a serviceman named R. Dudley.

"He's the only bloke I can find no record of so far,” she said.

Ms Marshall said something she found particularly interesting was using military maps, overlaid on current Google map images, to see the current locations where war trenches had once been.

Using these maps and coordinates from war records, she was also able to identify the burial places of fallen soldiers.