Calliope family grows

Ashleigh Dalton and husband Lewis welcomed the birth of their fourth child, Napa Lewis Dalton.

THERE was plenty of growing excitement from the Dalton family youngsters at Calliope as the due date for the expected arrival of a new brother or sister approached.

However, the baby's arrival date that was brightly marked-off on their calendar in the bedroom arrived and passed.

And for Layton, 7, Mason, 4, and sister Ayla, 3, this was not good as all expectant eyes were focussed on their mother Ashleigh. Their father Lewis didn't escape questions either.

However, their mother finally delivered on the promise and brother Napa Lewis Dalton arrived at 4.15am on Wednesday, October 26 with a weight of 4560 grams.

Just hours old Napa is yet to make an apology.

Ashleigh and Lewis met in their New Zealand homeland then later followed his parents to Calliope five years ago.

"Like everyone else we moved here to work on Curtis Island,” Ashleigh said.

"We love it here. Calliope is a great little community.”

Ashleigh said the children came to the Gladstone Base Hospital early to meet Napa and would be back in the afternoon with their grandmother Tina.

"They were excited. I let them have the day off school,” she said.

"His due date was written down on their calendar. They were saying, mum your baby's supposed to be here.”

As part of the local sporting community, Ashleigh said the boys play rugby league with the Calliope Roosters and expects it won't be too long before Napa does too.

She said they wanted four children "a good even number”. Napa is a family name with origins from his father's Cook Islands heritage, "we are very privileged to use it”.