29°
News

Calliope family grows

Ross Irby
| 27th Oct 2016 12:35 PM
Ashleigh Dalton and husband Lewis welcomed the birth of their fourth child, Napa Lewis Dalton.
Ashleigh Dalton and husband Lewis welcomed the birth of their fourth child, Napa Lewis Dalton. Ross Irby

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE was plenty of growing excitement from the Dalton family youngsters at Calliope as the due date for the expected arrival of a new brother or sister approached.

However, the baby's arrival date that was brightly marked-off on their calendar in the bedroom arrived and passed.

And for Layton, 7, Mason, 4, and sister Ayla, 3, this was not good as all expectant eyes were focussed on their mother Ashleigh. Their father Lewis didn't escape questions either.

However, their mother finally delivered on the promise and brother Napa Lewis Dalton arrived at 4.15am on Wednesday, October 26 with a weight of 4560 grams.

Just hours old Napa is yet to make an apology.

Ashleigh and Lewis met in their New Zealand homeland then later followed his parents to Calliope five years ago.

"Like everyone else we moved here to work on Curtis Island,” Ashleigh said.

"We love it here. Calliope is a great little community.”

Ashleigh said the children came to the Gladstone Base Hospital early to meet Napa and would be back in the afternoon with their grandmother Tina.

"They were excited. I let them have the day off school,” she said.

"His due date was written down on their calendar. They were saying, mum your baby's supposed to be here.”

As part of the local sporting community, Ashleigh said the boys play rugby league with the Calliope Roosters and expects it won't be too long before Napa does too.

She said they wanted four children "a good even number”. Napa is a family name with origins from his father's Cook Islands heritage, "we are very privileged to use it”.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  babies births calliope family moments

BREAKING: Local jobs in Gladstone CBD servo, store plan

BREAKING: Local jobs in Gladstone CBD servo, store plan

COMPANY plans to build a massive service station, and a food and drink outlet in Gladstone's centre.

'Scares me': Gladstone star too close to Dreamworld tragedy

TOO CLOSE: Ben Norris was on the ride that claimed four lives the day before tragedy struck.

RADIO star on the ill-fated ride the day before tragedy struck.

'Personal attacks': Break-ins force popular restaurant to close

SAD ENDING: Peter Hagan has closed his business Tapas De Vino after is was broken into.

BREAK-INS wear on local business owner's health, and money.

OPINION: Banks fear Gladstone future: Councillor

REGIONAL Queensland deserves a helping hand on housing.

Local Partners

Local woman doesn't think of gas plants on Curtis Island

WOMAN'S thoughts on Curtis Island far from multi-billion dollar gas plants.

Dredging begins in Gladstone's port

Dredging the 2.3km Narrows crossing of the QCLNG and APLNG gas pipelines. The dredging involves a small backhoe dredge mounted on a barge, two tug boats, a survey vessel. After the pipelines are laid in the same trench, they will be covered with rock for protection from shipping and will still allow sufficient depth for boat traffic through The Narrows. Photo taken on the GPC Gladstone Harbour Tour.

BUOYS removed to make room for dredging operations.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

Tom Cruise credits success to Scientology

Tom Cruise credits success to Scientology

TOM Cruise believes his success is down to Scientology because his whole life improved after he joined the organisation.

Hacksaw Ridge leads AACTA Awards nominations

Andrew Garfield and Teresa Palmer in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

MEL Gibson's wartime drama opens in cinemas next week.

ABBA to reunite for virtual live experience

ABBA

ABBA have confirmed they are to reunite - in virtual reality form

Hugh Laurie receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie and his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Blake Lively hosts 40th party for Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively throws husband Ryan Reynold's 40th birthday bash

What's on the big screen this week

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the movie Doctor Strange.

MARVEL'S latest superhero Doctor Strange makes his debut.

Trump 'worked like hell' to pick up John Travolta's wife

John Travolta and Kelly Preston

Trump wrote comments in tribute to Travolta's son Jett

SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE

31/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 Offers Over...

This large executive style townhouse is located in a resort inspired gated complex overlooking picturesque creeks in a peaceful atmosphere. Featuring 3 bedrooms...

Looking For A Private Home In A Tranquil Setting With Great Views Of The City?

72 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $460,000

This architecturally designed home would have to be in one of the most sought after residential areas of Gladstone and will be extremely popular with anyone...

Absolute Bargain and a current Gross Return on Investment of 7.5%!

Unit 6/5 McCann Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $99,000

If you have been looking at getting into the property market then this is the perfect place to start! This townhouse is located close to all amenities and located...

The Time to Purchase Gladstone&#39;s Best Homes - Is Now!

4 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 3 2 Offer Above...

This is your last chance to secure the bargain of a lifetime - This home must sell as the owner is moving overseas and they are ready to do a deal for this 5 star...

EXECUTIVE RESIDENCE WITH COMMANDING VIEWS

8 Trinity Place, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 2 Expression of...

A distinctive, high set home located in this exclusive pocket, Sun Valley. This home has a Mediterranean touch with shutters on all the windows providing complete...

Stylish Home In Seaview Heights On A Massive 1049m2 Block

31 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very pleased to introduce 31 J Hickey Avenue to the property market and would encourage any astute buyer looking to buy a good solid...

BIG HOUSE, BIG SHED, BIG POOL, BIG VIEWS GET HERE QUICK!

21 Dorinda Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 4 Offer Around...

Have you been looking for a home that is a little different? Do you need a property that has the 3 "must have" features - Family sized home, Shed & Pool? Are you...

Great Family Home With Plenty of Storage Options &amp; Great Side Access!

5 Dorsett Close, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 3 $275,000

Have you been looking for a large family home close to child care and shopping facilities but just can't find what you're looking for at an affordable price under...

Stunning Couples Retreat With Spectacular Harbour Views

19 Auckland Street, Gladstone South 4680

House 3 2 2 OFFERS AROUND...

Stop Looking! This is the home that you have been waiting for and it will not disappoint. If you are in the market for a home in a top position with magnificent...

Private, Peaceful and Perfect

Unit 30/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 $185,000

This modern townhouse backs onto a tranquil gully and is screaming out for a family to call it home. Featuring a generous living area downstairs connected to the...

Investors eye new estate after agency sells $20m of land

A new estate, Aquatic Vista, has opened at Agnes Water.

Aquatic Vista is first new estate to open at Agnes Water in years

OPINION: Banks fear Gladstone future: Councillor

REGIONAL Queensland deserves a helping hand on housing.

Bank reclaims Goondoon St complex plan, places on the market

Multi-million dollar development plan up for sale.

MULTI-MILLION dollar plan for Goondoon St complex on the market.

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Coles to pay new owner of Tannum servo $320K

UP FOR GRABS: Expressions of interest in Tannum's new service station, which will house the new Coles Express, closed this month.

INVESTORS bid for new Tannum service station under construction.

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'