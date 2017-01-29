Call out for new members to join Gladstone SES

SIGN UP: The doors are open at Gladstone Region SES.

THE Gladstone Region SES unit is on the lookout for volunteers.

The SES is a volunteer-based organisation that provides emergency assistance every day of the year.

The Gladstone Region unit is back to meeting each Wednesday night now the school holidays are over.

Gladstone Region SES group leader Stephen Withoos said the unit meets every week from 7.30pm at their Lamington Dr shed.

"We're there every week so if anyone has any questions about joining, they're welcome to come along or stick their head in before the meeting," Mr Withoos said.

"If they're not sure they can always give it a go and do a couple of nights with us to see if they like it."

Mr Withoos said if they like the experience, new members will then be put into basic training.

"You get to try a range of different activities in the SES, but you'll never be asked to do something you're not competent at," he said.

"Some people don't like going up on roofs, and others would prefer to just do the administration side."

The group leader said anyone aged about 17 or older was invited to join the SES.

"We have people of all ages and backgrounds who enjoy volunteering.

"We've got business people like accountants, and retirees who want to put back into the community and keep their minds ticking over.

"Some of those guys might not be able to get up onto a roof, but they're on the ground tying down tarps."

Mr Withoos said volunteers would be rewarded with the sense of putting back into the community.

"Everyone is welcome with open arms.

"Any time we're at the shed you're welcome to stick your head in and say hello."