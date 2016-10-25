Tannum service station up for grabs

UP FOR GRABS: Expressions of interest in Tannum's new service station, which will house the new Coles Express, closed this month.

PROPERTY agents selling Tannum's first service station are working through offers.

Expressions of interest for the purchase of the property, which will house a Coles Express petrol station, closed on October 6.

Property agents at CBRE Melbourne spruiked the property as a "blue-chip retail investment" to potential buyers, with a guaranteed 10-year lease.

Coles will pay the new owner $320,000 each year, with an annual increase of 3.25%.

A property developer is building the Coles Express Service Station, approved by council in April.

Property agents are also using the Gladstone region's strong population growth to market the service station, which is says is currently at 67,905 but is growing by 2.38% each year.

Millan Narsey, one in a team of agents tasked with offloading the 1595sqm service station, said CBRE expected to have a clearer picture of who would buy the service station by next week.

Excavation work on the site began in August.

Council's approval of the controversial development caused a stir among, with nearby residents and business owners claiming it isn't the right place.

St Clair Hayes, who has owned a veterinary surgery opposite the service station for about 20 years, told The Observer in August he was considering shutting shop.

"Any educated, sensible person would put it (on Hampton Rd) opposite Coles," he said. "There are no car parks now and the road is so busy. I can't see how they will get their trucks in and out."