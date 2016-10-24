Buyers browse 'village' project

FUTURE ESTATE?: A syndicate of businessman are selling a Calliope project that is already well under way.

A POTENTIAL buyer is sizing-up "with interest” a would-be multi-million development for a new "village” near Calliope.

Richard Sidney, one of a number of businessmen in a syndicate, who first applied to build 217 homes on the 27.83ha block with Gladstone Regional Council in 2007, listed the block on the market.

The estate, named Calliope Outlook Estate, is now marketed as "well situated at the entrance to the rapidly growing satellite town (of Calliope), and only 20 minutes from the CBD of Gladstone”.

The syndicate successfully applied for an extension of the development application on two occasions.

But council rejected the most recent request - lodged in September 2014 on the ground that it would allow for the property to be marketed at a "sale-ready position” - because the DA had run its lifespan.

But Mr Sidney, along with other developers and those financing the project, asked council to extend the DA, as "the development application could add value to the site”.

Neil Golding, a Gladstone man who provided a six-month "bridging loan” on the project, was also part of the effort to extend the DA. In his support for an extension, Mr Golding told council that in excess of $1.6 million had been invested on the project and "it would be disappointing to freeze and devalue the project at this time”.

Mr Golding said a "number of interested buyers” had registered interest since, but withdrew in the late stages of negotiations, opting for alternative investments.

Mr Golding said "we felt a bit disappointed by all of that” when they withdrew but he's now confident buyers would see its potential, as council said it would consider re-starting the DA.

"It's up to the imagination of an incoming developer to do with it whatever they want,” he said.