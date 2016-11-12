Gladstone to reap rewards of Butcher's new job

GLADSTONE MP Glenn Butcher was a big winner after the State Government's cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Butcher was elevated to Assistant Minister for Local Government and Infrastructure yesterday.

"I'm stoked, it's a great honour to be selected by the Premier to do this role," he said.

Mr Butcher said it was nice to have the party's backing.

"I had a previous rise to chairman of the Agriculture and Environment Committee, which was a huge honour. Now to accept this, it's an absolute leap of faith from the Premier to give me this opportunity," he said.

TIME TO SHINE: Gladstone is tipped to reap the rewards of Butcher's new job in the Government's cabinet. Mike Richards GLA030316APLNG

Mr Butcher said the biggest focus of his role would be ensuring all funding coming in, particularly in regional Queensland, was being spent in the right areas.

He said his new role could only benefit the Gladstone region too.

"The Premier has given me this opportunity and I'm going to utilise it the best I can, obviously to get a better understanding of what's happening in the region," Mr Butcher said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk praised the Gladstone MP.

"Since his election last year, Glenn has worked tirelessly to promote development in the Gladstone region, including his support for our growing biofuels sector and championing infrastructure developments locally, such as major improvements to the Gladstone hospital and our plan for a new high school at Calliope," she said.

The changes came after Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson resigned as Agriculture Minister last week.

Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne was dumped as Queensland Police Minister but reappointed as Agriculture Minister.

Mr Byrne served as Agriculture Minister from the beginning of the government until December 2015 when he was appointed Police Minister.

Mr Butcher was touted as a potential Agriculture Minister last week but admitted factional issues and his own inexperience would count against him.

He was elected to State Parliament last year.