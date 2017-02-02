Butcher wants to build 'open pool' in Gladstone

IDEAS MAN: Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher has some big plans for future development in the region, including, inset, a lagoon style pool similiar to Cairns.

MORE aged care facilities, road upgrades and an open lagoon-style pool are some of the future projects Glenn Butcher wants to deliver in Gladstone.

The State Member for Gladstone celebrated his second anniversary in the job on Tuesday, a role he has "thoroughly enjoyed” since being elected on January 31, 2015.

MR Butcher says he has delivered on key election promises, including saving the Gladstone Port from a lease or sale, securing funding for a proper accident and emergency department at Gladstone Hospital and delivering funding for Calliope High School, which will begin construction in 2019.

However, that's just the beginning for Mr Butcher who wants to continue his job for "many more years to come”, with a state election looking increasingly likely for later this year.

A recent initiative to come out of Mr Butcher's electoral office is the "Butcher's Paper”, a guide for what residents want to see in the future.

The paper has delivered some innovative ideas and Mr Butcher is taking these suggestions seriously.

"The big-ticket items to come out of (the paper) were aged care facilities for Gladstone,” he said.

"Gladstone is screaming for a fully-fledged retirement village like they have in Hervey Bay, Bundaberg and Rockhampton so that's loud and clear on the Butcher's Paper.

"The other main suggestion was more water parks for kids... projects like the East Shores development will entertain people with children.”

With stage one of East Shores completed in late 2014, Mr Butcher was keen to fast track further stages of redevelopment around the waterfront.

"The second stage development will put boardwalks in right out to the point on the foreshore, including a café or restaurant overlooking the harbour, family and barbecue areas and it will also incorporate the cruise ship terminal,” he said.

"The aim is to have people walk off the ship into beautiful open spaces with gardens.

"I'm trying to convince them to put an open pool in like in Townsville and Cairns that overlooks the ocean.

"That attracts people to the city and that's what we need to get. "There are very exciting times ahead and hopefully we can make an announcement shortly.”