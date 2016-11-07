Butcher touted as 'front runner' for minister promotion

PARTY POLITICS: Expert says Glenn Butcher MP ticks all the right boxes to get the Agricultural Minister's job but may miss out because of factional plays.

GLADSTONE MP Glenn Butcher has been touted as a front runner to become the states next Agricultural Minister after the position became vacant last week.

Mr Butcher's name was tossed up as possibility for the spot alongside Barron River MP Craig Crawford and Morayfield MP Mark Ryan.

But it appears the cut-throat world of Labor Party factional politics may dash any hope Mr Butcher had of nabbing the position.

Griffith University political expert Dr Paul Williams said although Mr Butcher "ticked the right boxes", he would be "gobsmacked" if Mr Butcher was successful.

"You could have a Phd in agriculture and still not get it."

"(Premier) Palaszczuk says she'll pick it on merit but that's not how it works...these are factional issues and the position has to go to the left faction.

Glenn Butcher MP and Wayne Gough at the Mt Larcom Rural Studies Launch. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards GLA251115MTLA

"(Mr) Butcher would come up because he's regional but you're going to have a very unhappy left faction during what is a very difficult time for the Labor Party."

The position was vacated last Thursday by Bundaberg MP, and member of the left, Leanne Donaldson after it was revealed she failed to pay an $8000 council rates bill.

Dr Williams said he was tipping the Member for Barron River, a seat located near Cairns, to get the nod ahead of Mr Butcher and Morayfield MP Mark Ryan.

He said out of the three front runners Mr Butcher was the only member of the right faction.

Mr Butcher said he was happy to "sit back and wait" but if given the opportunity he would take it with both hands.

"At the end of the day the Premier will make the right decision."

But Dr Williams said it wouldn't be out of the question for Mr Butcher to secure the Cabinet spot if there was a cabinet reshuffle and "huge concessions" were made to appease the left side of the Labor Party.

"At the end of the day it's the Premier's call but premiers can't ignore the certain reality of party politics."

"Palaszczuk needs to get this right...otherwise she could easily go the way of (Campbell) Newman." He said she couldn't be seen to favour Brisbane over regional areas."