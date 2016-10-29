'Stump up cash': Swipe at Labor over project delay a 'stunt'

DEPUTY Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce's plea to the State Government to "get moving" on the $260 million Rookwood Weir project has been labelled a "political stunt" by Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher.

Funding for the project, which the Federal Government committed to spend $130 million on at the last election, would be dependent on the success of a feasibility study undertaken by Gladstone Area Water Board and Sunwater.

But Mr Joyce claimed the State Government was stalling the project, which could create 2100 jobs for the region, provide water security for Gladstone and potentially boost agricultural production in the Lower Fitzroy by $1 billion a year.

"It's a typical political stunt by a desperate PM to save his skin in CQ," Mr Butcher said.

"There's only one person who can get this project up and if he wants a feasibility study then he should stump up the cash.

"They're sitting on a big pile of cash... and if they want to get on with it why haven't they come forward with the money for these infrastructure projects already," he said.

On Tuesday the State Government announced it would provide $2 million for a feasibility study but Mr Butcher was concerned about what would happen if the study found the project impractical.

"What happens if the feasibility doesn't stack up?" he asked.

"They'll drop it like a dirty hat and we're lucky because GAWB is financially secure but to do the work they need the financial support to get paid at the end of the day.

"We're keen to help and we want it done now but it has to be done right," he said.