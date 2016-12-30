Butcher: Gladstone region not a cash cow

BIG YEAR: Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher says the major announcements for the electorate have been a big achievement this year.

The Gladstone Observer's Declan Cooley took time to ask Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher about his year.

What's the best piece of advice you've been given?

Greg Mills, a manager from my previous workplace QAL, once told me "surround yourself with good people”. I believe that that has been vitally important in my role as the Member for Gladstone. My staff and my supporters are second to none, and my huge family network of support is always a constant unwavering rock.

Has becoming a MP been what you expected?

Being a Member of Parliament comes with lots of hat changes, sometimes many in one day. Most of them I am confident that I was prepared for, but all new roles come with a learning curve.

What's been your best achievement as an MP?

Aside from personal advancement, the major announcements for Gladstone have been a great achievement - $40 million to build a new accident and emergency section at the Gladstone Hospital, $60 million for a new high school at Calliope, plus millions in upgrades to most schools in Gladstone. This electorate is not just a cash cow for the Queensland economy, we deserve infrastructure and services and government must support Gladstone the same way that we support the state. Outside of Parliament my family is undoubtedly my best achievement

How will you help Gladstone bounce back in 2017?

$40 million bridge replacement from Gladstone to Biloela, $42 million hospital accident and emergency build, $30 million GAWB second water storage facility.

Biofuels is a major industry moving forward and 2017 will see the pilot plant up and running at the Southern Oil Facility.

There are many more exiting projects that are happening next year and hopefully I can finalise many of them in the mid-year budget.

How do you deal with trolls on social media?

Trolls are usually ignored or deleted as most of them are from people who are posting for political gain or advantage. I always try to respond to as many genuine posts as I can.

Best place to have a beer in Gladstone?

I always like to patronise local businesses in Gladstone when going out for a meal/drink with the family. Beer time is always best enjoyed watching NRL or at the Gladstone race track with my brother.

What do you do with your time off?

After hours I like to do the normal necessary chores at home such as mow the yard and water the gardens. If I do manage a day off I will be at home catching up on the jobs or with my family.