'Self-implode': Gladstone pollie shrugs off job threat

GLADSTONE MP Glenn Butcher said if One Nation was "fair dinkum" about taking his seat at the next election, it should have secured a credible candidate by now.

But despite the fanfare around One Nation's pre-Christmas announcement of 36 candidates to contest the next state election, the party hasn't had much luck.

"I think (support for One Nation) is wavering after it was at its height during the federal campaign," Mr Butcher said.

"The voters of Gladstone understand politics and we've all seen what One Nation have done in the past, going from having 11 (seats) to zero and even now on a federal level we're seeing candidates jumping ship.

"By the end of the year we could see One Nation self-implode."

However a recent Newspoll showed support for One Nation had almost doubled to 10% in Queensland since the July federal election.

At the last state election in 2015, One Nation did not field a candidate, leaving the race for parliament between Mr Butcher, independent Craig Butler and the LNP's Michael Duggan.

Prior to retiring from politics in 2015, independent Liz Cunningham had held Gladstone for 20 years, which Griffith University political expert Dr Paul Williams said made it "hard to pick" what a "maverick" One Nation candidate could do at the next election.

But Mr Butcher said he wasn't afraid of the looming threat of taking on a candidate from One Nation.

"Liz Cunningham is a fantastic person and she battled for 20 years to get funding for the hospital but within six months I was able to get that funding," Mr Butcher said.

"Unfortunately it's hard to get that money when you're not in government and it would be the same for One Nation.

"The only way the LNP can get into power is with support from One Nation... (but) any government that forms with that party has rocks in its head."

Although Mr Butcher hoped voters would "see through" what One Nation could offer Gladstone, he said his sole focus this year was to get out amongst the people "to get an understanding of why people would engage with that party".

The government has to call an election in, or before 2018.

Although Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is yet to call for an election, Mr Butcher thought an election was likely to occur between October and November this year, similar to Dr Williams' predictions.