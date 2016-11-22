Busted drink drinking at Macca's drive-through

A GLADSTONE man's quest to satisfy his late night cravings has landed him in court.

Joseph Webb pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to drink driving after a night out.

Magistrate Melanie Ho heard Webb had been out drinking on an empty stomach and, after returning home, decided to make a dash to McDonald's.

Police prosecutor Sam Pyke said Webb was stopped by police in the car park about 3am on November 13, where he failed a breath test.

He was taken to Gladstone Police Station where a further test returned a reading of .208.

Const Pyke said Webb had a previous high-range drink driving offence of .165 in 2011.

Webb told the court he only lived about 200m from the Glenlyon St McDonald's, but only the drive-through offered service after midnight.

Ms Ho said he was lucky no one was hurt, and recommended he buy some frozen meals to keep in the freezer.

Webb was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined $1200.

"You're going to have to walk to McDonald's," Ms Ho said.

"You better learn to cook in that 12 months."