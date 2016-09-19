Business owner says Gladstone its biggest customer base for organic meat

CERTIFIED ORGANIC BEST: Wippells Organics' Lisa Wippell says the benefits of eating certified organic are endless.

WHILE the label on the meat you're looking at to cook for dinner states the product you're holding is "free-range” or "organic”, this doesn't always mean you're eating what's healthiest for you.

According to Wippells Organics business owner Lisa Wippell there are many things to consider when buying a cut of meat, especially the difference between free-range, organic and certified organic.

"The big thing is when you are buying your meat is what is more important to you,” she said.

"There are a lot of misconceptions around branding and the most common is free-range and organic.

"While buying free-range meat is more ethical towards how the animals live, the commercial feed they have consumed will have been grown with the use of chemicals and artificial fertilisers.

"Certified organic is the only guarantee the meat is chemical, hormone and antibiotic free.

"And it's a common assumption to think so but, for completely pure, chemical-free meat you would need to look for the words 'certified organic' on the label.”

Gladstone is one of Wippells Organics' biggest customer bases, with the demand for certified organic meat on the rise.

"People are definitely becoming more aware of the health benefits from eating certified organic,” Ms Wippell said.

"And you find with this type of meat you eat less of it. Because it's so nutrient dense and chemical free it actually fills you up a lot faster.

"And the taste is just completely different. There's so much more flavour that's not masked.

"National Organic Week is really important because it brings to light all of these things consumers should consider when buying their meat.”

Wippells Organics takes orders from its website and delivers to a central meeting place. Visit, wippellsorganics .com.au.