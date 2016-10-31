'A real shock': Business owner's brush with killer disease

GOOD CAUSE: Gladstone Battery World franchisee David 'Crock' Thomas is in remission of prostate cancer after being diagnosed four years ago.

GLADSTONE'S David 'Crock ' Thomas wears a purple uniform, works in a purple building, drives a purple car and has now committed to growing a purple moustache.

Starting today, the Gladstone Battery World franchisee will rock purple facial hair for Movember to promote men's health, being a prostate cancer survivor himself.

The 94 Battery Worlds across Australia stores have taken the challenge personally after a number of team members battled cancer this year.

Now in remission after being diagnosed in 2012, Mr Thomas said he couldn't encourage men enough to have themselves checked.

"When you hear the word cancer it is a real shock," he said.

"Both my parents died of bowel cancer so with that family history I have been really particular about having tests done.

"When I had the prostate cancer test my numbers were through the roof so I went to see the urologist.

"I changed my diet and take some medication and it seems to be under control now - because it was discovered early."

North Queensland franchisee and company Gladstone representative Greg Leslie also had personal experiences with cancer, after his dad was diagnosed twice with the disease.

"My dad, Bill, typical of men his generation, had never been one for doctors especially when he was younger," he said.

"But as he got older he saw the wisdom."

Just last week Mr Leslie's father was released from hospital after successful removal of bowel cancer.

Prior, his father has been clear of prostate cancer for four years, thanks to early detection.

"While the female franchisees and staff across Australia will sport fake moustaches, the whole male team from stores to support office, will do their best to grow and dye our Mo's purple in the hope that being a bit silly helps get the message across to men they are not invincible."

To find out more about the fundraiser head to, https://au.movember.com.